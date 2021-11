When the Torah relates that Abraham’s wife Sarah died in the City of Hebron, it says, “And Sarah died in Kiryat Arba, that is Hebron…” (Gen. 23:2), and goes on to repeat this identification of Kiryat Arba with Hebron several times (Gen. 35:27, Josh. 14:5, 15:13, 20:7, 21:11, and Jud. 1:10). The Midrash (Bereishit Rabbah §58:4) tells us that this city has four names: the two mentioned above plus Eshkol and Mamre. Here we will explore the possible meanings and etymologies of the city’s various names, and discover some interesting points about the history of Hebron.

