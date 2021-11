Why start up your snowblower to clear just your property? We have an unwritten rule in our neighborhood: If you have a snowblower, do one more. Or three. Shoveling snow is not my idea of fun. But if you have a snowblower, well, that puts the task at hand in a whole new light. First, you have the chore of clearing your snow. But what about the neighbors around you?

