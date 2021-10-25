Duchess of Cornwall discusses mother's osteoporosis torment

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been raising awareness for osteoporosis (a condition which causes bones to break and lose strength easily) since her mother and grandmother were diagnosed with it, and in a new interview, she shared her worries for the health of her family's younger generation. She...
At 95-years-old, it is more than understandable that Her Majesty the Queen might need to rest every now and again, with her contemporaries having long retired. On 20 October, it was announced the Queen would no longer be travelling to Northern Ireland. Then just last week, it was announced that she would no longer be travelling to the COP26 summit in Glasgow as planned, while news followed on Friday that she will now be resting for a fortnight, undertaking only light desk-based duties, while recovering from an undisclosed ailment.
Attention royal followers: it looks like we've got another major interview on the horizon. Camilla Parker Bowles recently took part in an interview with BBC Morning Live, where she got super candid about her mother's experience with osteoporosis. Although the full interview won't premiere until tomorrow morning (October 25), a clip was posted to the Instagram account that Parker Bowles shares with her husband, Prince Charles.
Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has reportedly watched The Crown in the past, but according to her nephew, she hasn't been looking forward to "the bits to come" namely, her character's appearances on the show. While we saw Emerald Fennell as Camilla in the past two seasons, Olivia Williams will play the royal in the show's upcoming fifth season. Until then, take a look back at young Camilla in real life, and get ready to compare and contrast.
The Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to the women whose lives have been "brutally ended" as she called for action to prevent violence against women in one of her most powerful speeches to date. Speaking at a reception for the Shameless! Festival at the Wellcome Collection in London on Wednesday...
The 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' actor thanks Camilla Parker Bowles after she and husband prince Charles took time to visit his cancer-stricken wife before her passing. AceShowbiz - Richard E. Grant has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for being "very supportive" following his wife's death. The "Everybody's Talking About Jamie"...
A mother-of-three hanged herself just two hours after her GP told her he would 'give her a ring tomorrow' during a phone appointment to discuss her urgent mental health, an inquest has heard. Clare Childes, 45, of Caernarfon, North Wales, reported suicidal thoughts during a 13-minute call with Dr Gwilym...
Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
Queen Elizabeth II almost put her life in danger with her scheduled visit to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the cancelation of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the country. It reasoned out that the monarch needed to miss the engagement due to health concerns. "Following medical advice...
Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
Following the death of her father King George VI in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch of the United Kingdom. The Queen was only 25 years old when she took the throne over seven decades ago. However, with her Platinum Jubilee coming up next year, the Queen has made...
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
If his oldest son, Prince William, chooses to maintain his Highgrove house in Gloucestershire after Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth II to the throne, he may pay the high rent expenses. The shift in royal dwelling quarters is expected to coincide with a more dramatic overhaul of the Royal estate...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to spend Christmas with the royal family amid Queen Elizabeth's recent hospitalization. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet Lilibet and see Archie again.”
On a recent dinner date at a posh pub just outside Cheltenham, I did a swift survey of customers’ footwear. The majority of diners were in boots – glossy, mid-heeled ankle styles or black suede knee-highs, but certainly not anything they might have hoofed around in all day. “There is...
Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
Comments / 0