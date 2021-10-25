Duchess of Cornwall discusses mother's osteoporosis torment

At 95-years-old, it is more than understandable that Her Majesty the Queen might need to rest every now and again, with her contemporaries having long retired. On 20 October, it was announced the Queen would no longer be travelling to Northern Ireland. Then just last week, it was announced that she would no longer be travelling to the COP26 summit in Glasgow as planned, while news followed on Friday that she will now be resting for a fortnight, undertaking only light desk-based duties, while recovering from an undisclosed ailment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO