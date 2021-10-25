Bedouine, “Waysides”

Just over a month ago, Sad Park shared their record It’s All Over, which paired introspective lyrics with engaging pop-punk hooks. Album opener “Awake,” for example, manages to make certain anxieties sound fun, with lyrics of being “too anxious and freaked out to say exactly what I think” immediately preceding a rambunctious, guitar-heavy breakdown with twinkling percussion still audible underneath, providing the proper accompaniment for bodies get tossed around in a live setting. “‘Awake’ is about changing as a person and working on yourself and your anxiety, and worrying if people will still like you if you are changed,” the band explains. “The song is a battle back-and-forth between getting better mentally and healing, but worrying if people will still like or listen to you when you’re better.”
