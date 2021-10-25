CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedouine, “Waysides”

By Miles Raymer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Some days, I don’t ever draw the curtains,” sings Azniv Korkejian on “I Don’t Need the Light,” the third song on her third album as Bedouine, Waysides. “I don’t mind a dark afternoon.” Most of her fans would probably agree. Korkejian makes exquisite Sad Day music, perfectly designed for those times...

Related
Bedouine Shares Video for New Song “The Solitude”

Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) has shared a video for her new song “The Solitude.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming third studio album, Waysides, which will be out tomorrow (Oct. 22) via The Orchard. Watch the retro-themed video, directed by Dre Babinski, below. Korkejian elaborates on the new...
Bedouine :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

On the heels of two outstanding studio records, singer-songwriter Azniv Korkejian (Bedouine) has crafted an enviable trajectory sharing a creative space akin to the folk sphere of Karen Dalton or Nick Drake. The immediate embrace of the material is only matched by Korkejian’s intriguing, dizzying path to date: incessant touring, globetrotting relocations from hometown Syria to eventually landing in Los Angeles (where she presently resides).
Bedouine tells us about the things that inspire her (listen to new LP ‘Waysides’)

Azniv Korkejian just released Waysides, her third album as Bedouine, though she says it's more like "LP 2.5" as it features songs that didn't make her first two albums. It's no album of leftovers, though. From our Notable Releases review: "It sounds as accomplished and as fresh as her last album did in 2019. Like that album, these are gorgeous, somber folk songs of the Nick Drake/Vashti Bunyan variety, and Bedouine has a warm, distinct voice and a compelling songwriting style that makes Waysides an album that often rivals its decades-old influences." You can stream it below.
Charlotte Cornfield Gets Dragged Through a Cornfield in Her New “Pac-Man” Video

Tomorrow we finally get to hear Highs in the Minuses, Canadian songwriter Charlotte Cornfield’s latest LP and the first absolute Predator-handshake co-release between the labels Polyvinyl and Double Double Whammy, in full. Before the big day, though, Cornfield is sharing one last sample of the record which sees her recounting a bizarre dream while musically paying homage to Figure 8–era Elliott Smith, specifically the upbeat acoustic balladry of “Everything Reminds Me of Her.”
MUSIC
Poppy, “Flux”

In the near decade since Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” blew up on YouTube, the viral hit has gone from a pop-cultural oddity to a legitimate pathway for breaking new and vital musical talent. We’ve come a long way from “What Does the Fox Say” to TikTok icon PinkPanthress’s brilliant neo-UK-garage surprise smash “Just for Me.” Turning the equation around, and trying to convert non-musical social media notoriety into hit records, hasn’t worked out nearly as well, mostly resulting in acts like Bhad Bhabie and Zack Fox, who struggle to shake the novelty-act aura that hangs over their bids to rebrand as rappers.
Sad Park Embody Various States of Consciousness in “Awake” Video

Just over a month ago, Sad Park shared their record It’s All Over, which paired introspective lyrics with engaging pop-punk hooks. Album opener “Awake,” for example, manages to make certain anxieties sound fun, with lyrics of being “too anxious and freaked out to say exactly what I think” immediately preceding a rambunctious, guitar-heavy breakdown with twinkling percussion still audible underneath, providing the proper accompaniment for bodies get tossed around in a live setting. “‘Awake’ is about changing as a person and working on yourself and your anxiety, and worrying if people will still like you if you are changed,” the band explains. “The song is a battle back-and-forth between getting better mentally and healing, but worrying if people will still like or listen to you when you’re better.”
Sea Wolf Contemplates Change on New Single “Reflections on a Grey Dawn”

The release of Sea Wolf’s fifth LP Through a Dark Wood saw the project’s founder making his way out of one dark period and into another—while the record reflects on the end of his marriage, he assured his listeners that everything had leveled out in his personal life by the time the album was recorded and released in March of 2020, which, as you probably know, marked the onset of the COVID pandemic. A year and a half later Alex Brown Church has announced a deluxe edition of this record which sees a bonus EP’s worth of previously unreleased material from the Dark Wood sessions, including the song he’s debuting today called “Reflections on a Grey Dawn.”
Allison Lorenzen Pairs Movement with Song in Her Video for “Backwards”

Back in January, Allison Lorenzen set the scene for what would be her debut solo record with the single “Vale,” which featured fellow Denver dream-pop songwriter Midwife in what felt like the rare song outside of Madeline Johnson’s own discography for which her genre term “heaven metal” could apply. The mounting drama of that single gave way to news of Lorenzen’s forthcoming Tender LP, which features a few more Midwife collabs, as well as the newly unveiled single “Backwards,” which exhibits a dramatic spaciousness that more closely recalls Enya as its chorus peaks.
Cryogeyser Break Down the Longing and Resolve of “timetetetheredtogether” Track by Track

Cyrogeyser‘s music maintains a magnetizing tension. Distortion and reverb are their friends, but none of their music feels consumed or overwhelmed by such effects. A mix of dreampop, shoegaze, and grunge, the LA-based trio balance their stone-heavy rhythmic section of bassist Hunter Martinez and drummer McCoy Kirgo with the swirling melodies and heaven-reaching vocals of singer-guitarist Shawn Marom. Today, they release their latest album timetetetheredtogether, which is the second half of their two-part album series that began with last year’s Love Is Land, produced by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa.
Trapcry’s “Dangerous” Influences Playlist

If Trapcry’s second record Dangerous sounds like it covers an unusually broad amount of sounds, that may be because the the project saw the Richmond-based artist firmly repping his identity as a queer Black man during a particualarly turbulent period in American life concluding with a global pandemic and the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. In firm opposition to a lot of the music that got penned over this period, though, Dangerous is most decisively glued together by a sense of pride weaving in and out of its colorful track list, emboldening songs worthy of voguing, twerking, and hitching a ride in fast cars.
