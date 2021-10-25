CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House lays out $3.65b ARPA spending plan

By Shira Schoenberg
commonwealthmagazine.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSACHUSETTS HOUSE leaders on Monday laid out their plan to spend $3.65 billion in federal aid and surplus state funds providing bonuses to essential workers, shoring up struggling hospitals, and providing economic relief to businesses. Lawmakers faced a difficult task in deciding how to spend an unprecedented one-time influx...

