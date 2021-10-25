Lineman Jaxson Moi Becomes Fourth Recruit to Decommit from Cal

Cal picked up a Pac-12 on Saturday by beating Colorado, but the Golden Bears also lost a recruit over the weekend.

Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi became the fourth prospect in the class of 2022 to decommit from Cal, and while announcing his decommitment Moi announced that he has committed to the Bears’ archrival, Stanford.

Moi, who attends Cathedral High School in San Diego, made his announcement in a twitter message that read as follows:

“I would like to thank Coach Browning, Coach Wilcox and the entire Cal coaching staff for the overwhelming respect and support they have shown me throughout the recruiting process. However, after a great deal of prayed, thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Cal. I am blessed and excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship and will be committing to Stanford University to further academic and athletic career! Big thanks to Coach Shaw, Coach Reynolds, Coach Eubanks, and staff. Thank you for respecting my decision. Go Card! #CardClass22.

Other players who have decommitted from Cal include both of the Bears’ four-star prospects – quarterback Justyn Martin and running back Jaydn Ott – as well as running back Kaleb Johnson, who recently committed to Iowa.

Cal now has 10 commitments for the Cal of 2022. Moi was tied for Cal’s second-highest rated recruit of the remaining 11 commitments, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Moi had committed to Cal in early June after his official visit to the Cal campus. At that point, Moi canceled a scheduled trip to Oregon. He also had offers from USC, UCLA and Michigan, among others..

