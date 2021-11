Apple has released tvOS 15.1 to all users. The update features support for SharePlay which uses FaceTime which lets users watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, and more. Compared to macOS Monterey 12.0.1, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1 update is very minor. It features support for SharePlay, a feature that was announced at WWDC 2021, but was later delayed. SharePlay is a new feature that lets users connect online and watch movies, TV shows and listen to music together. It lets users sync their playback, create a shared music queue, and dynamically adjusts volume so that you can listen to content as well as your friend on the FaceTime call.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO