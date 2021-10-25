CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inside the insidious tricks Chinese spies use on Australians - as shocking report reveals they think nothing of making physical threats and seducing politicians

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Chinese spies are monitoring foreign nationals in Australia and even physically threatening them to remain silent, a spy agency report has suggested.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the domestic spy agency, has predicted espionage and foreign interference will replace terrorism as Australia's principal threat within the next five years.

ASIO's annual report, last week tabled in both houses of federal Parliament, made five references to separate Islamic terror groups but didn't explicitly mention China - not even once.

However, it talked extensively about foreign interference by 'multiple countries' describing interference attempts as 'unacceptably high'.

'These attempts occur on a daily basis,' the report said.

'They are sophisticated and wide-ranging. They are enabled and accelerated by technology. And they take place in every state and territory, targeting all levels of government, as well as industry and academia.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sUVl_0cc7nPDl00
Chinese spies are monitoring foreign nationals in Australia and even physically threatening them to remain silent, a spy agency report has implied (pictured is Chinese President Xi Jinping)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347TBW_0cc7nPDl00
 Chillingly, ASIO said foreign governments spied on nationals living in Australia (pictured is a Chinese student group at the University of New South Wales)

Chillingly, ASIO said foreign governments spied on nationals living in Australia.

'They are monitoring diaspora communities in Australia and, in some cases, threatening to physically harm members of these communities,' it said.

ASIO also warned about foreign governments getting cosy with former members of parliament and high-level public servants.

'Foreign spies are attempting to obtain classified information about Australia's trade relationships, defence and intelligence capabilities,' it said.

'They are seeking to develop targeted relationships with current and former politicians, and current and former security clearance holders.'

ASIO's director-general of security Mike Burgess said foreign spies operated without ethical boundaries and Australia had to be one step ahead.

'We out-imagined and out-manoeuvred sophisticated foreign adversaries who are effectively unconstrained by law, ethics and resources,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2647na_0cc7nPDl00
ASIO's annual report, last week tabled in both houses of federal Parliament, made five references to separate Islamic terror groups but didn't explicitly mention China - not even once (pictured are People's Liberation Army troops at Tiananmen Square in September 2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tDca_0cc7nPDl00
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the domestic spy agency, has predicted espionage and foreign interference will replace terrorism as Australia's principal threat within the next five years (pictured is Melbourne's Bourke Street Islamist terror attack in November 2018)

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese nationals living in Australia have been even more active in United Front Work Department groups, arms of the Chinese Communist Party which seek to control the vast Chinese diaspora.

Sam Dastyari's career as a Labor senator for New South Wales ended in January 2018 after it was revealed he had ties to Chinese Communist Party-linked property billionaire Huang Xiangmo, who was key figure in one of these front groups.

Mr Huang had been a leader of the Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, a group opposed to Taiwan remaining independent of China, and in 2013 he donated $1.8million over three years to the University of Technology Sydney so it could establish the Australian China Relations Institute.

A UTS spokesman previously said ACRI was an 'independent, non-partisan research institute' and noted its staff had expressed views critical of China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJs4o_0cc7nPDl00
 The Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, a group opposed to Taiwan remaining independent of China, is one such organisation

In 2016, Mr Huang promised the Labor Party a $400,000 donation if it changed its policy on the disputed South China Sea.

Mr Dastyari held a media conference for Chinese-language publications contradicting the ALP's South China Sea position, and was secretly recorded at Mr Huang's Mosman mansion on Sydney's lower north shore advising him his phone might be bugged.

Mr Huang, the head of the Yuhu property group, in 2019 was effectively banned from re-entering Australia, had his citizenship bid blocked and his permanent residency rescinded.

He had been photographed with high-level politicians from both major parties, including former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and former foreign minister Julie Bishop at various functions.

In his 2018 book Silent Invasion: China's Influence in Australia, academic Clive Hamilton detailed how Chinese student organisations operated as a front for the Chinese Communist Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhzAF_0cc7nPDl00
Chinese Communist Party-linked property billionaire Huang Xiangmo has been photographed with former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWNZF_0cc7nPDl00
Until April 2019, former Labor prime minister Paul Keating was an international advisory board member of the state-owned China Development Bank, with his image even featuring on the Communist Party linked group's website

'Aggression, threats, money and other favours are used by Beijing to influence public opinion in Australia from campuses to the halls of power,' it said.

Until April 2019, former Labor prime minister Paul Keating was an international advisory board member of the state-owned China Development Bank, with his image even featuring on the Communist Party linked group's website.

In November that year, Mr Keating accused Australian security agencies of being anti-China.

'My concern is that what passes for the foreign policy of Australia lacks any sense of strategic purpose,' he said in a speech to The Australian newspaper's Strategic Forum event in Sydney.

'The whispered word of 'communism' of old is now being replaced by the word 'China'.

In the lead-up to Australia's May 2019 election, Mr Keating had told the ABC ASIO were 'nutters'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WqEL_0cc7nPDl00
China's People's Liberation Army has significantly updated its military hardware since this 1999 image was taken at Tiananmen Square a decade after the Tiananmen Square massacre

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australia's prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal, deepening an already fraught diplomatic crisis. "I don't think. I know," Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings. Both leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long spat continues to trail them. In September, Australia's leader without warning tore up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Clive Hamilton
Person
Paul Keating
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Australia Party#Australian Parliament#Australian Government#Chinese#Australians#Asio#Islamic
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Is Prince Charles becoming Britain’s Pol Pot?

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has long fancied himself an environmentalist. In 1970, he gave his first speech on the "climate emergency." Charles outlined his desire to tackle the pollution destroying beaches and seabirds and that belched out by factories and automobiles. In the half-century since, he has frequently returned to the subject. While he has not forfeited his private jets or stately mansions, he does recycle and encourage organic farming. The charities he heads often encourage environmental awareness. He also uses his bully pulpit to encourage greater environmental consciousness.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy