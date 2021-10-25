CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth model Nicole Harrison finally marries partner James Thomson in a lavish ceremony in New York- after being forced to cancel their wedding in Australia due to the pandemic

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Australian model Nicole Harrison finally tied the knot with her partner James Thomson in a lavish wedding ceremony in New York City over the weekend.

The Perth-born model, who has lived in the US for a decade, shared the happy news with her 70,000 Instagram followers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old shared a video of herself and James sharing a kiss while surrounded by applauding friends and family members, which she simply captioned: 'Married'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVQNw_0cc7kBvm00
Just married! Australian model Nicole Harrison finally tied the knot with her partner James Thomson in a lavish wedding ceremony in New York City over the weekend

Nicole oozed elegance in a stunning off-the-shoulder lace gown from NYC bridal boutique Spina Bride, which draped across her slender frame beautifully.

The floor-length dress featured an abundance of tiny embellished flowers drizzled down the material and train, with a mesh-insert at the waist to show off a flash of her toned torso.

She left her brunette locks in a gentle beach wave, and accentuated her striking features with a peach lipstick and smoky eye makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXYS6_0cc7kBvm00
Beauty: Nicole oozed elegance in a stunning off-the-shoulder lace gown from NYC bridal boutique Spina Bride, which draped across her slender frame beautifully
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBUjh_0cc7kBvm00
Love: The genetically blessed couple got engaged in August 2019

The couple's friends shared pictures of their big day on Instagram, with one showing the newlyweds kissing with the stunning backdrop of Central Park behind them.

Later in the evening, Nicole slipped her figure into a feathered white mini dress for the reception.

The couple looked happier than ever as they cut their cake while surrounded by an abundance of friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5ivJ_0cc7kBvm00
Adorable: The couple's friends shared pictures of their big day on Instagram, with one showing the newlyweds kissing with the stunning backdrop of Central Park behind them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPqF5_0cc7kBvm00
Detail: Nicole's floor-length dress featured an abundance of tiny embellished flowers drizzled down the material and train, with a mesh-insert at the waist to show off a flash of her toned torso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtfn4_0cc7kBvm00
Costume change: Later in the evening, Nicole slipped her figure into a feathered white mini dress for the reception

The wedding party had checked into luxurious hotel The Plaza the night before, and shared an intimate dinner with their loved ones.

The Swanbourne-raised beauty told Perth Now last year that she had initially planned to marry in Australia in January 2021, but like many others had to postpone due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in August 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlX5P_0cc7kBvm00
Change: The Swanbourne-raised beauty told Perth Now last year that she had initially planned to marry in Australia in January 2021, but like many others had to postpone due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured at her engagement party in October 2020

Comments / 0

