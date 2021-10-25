What is the Best movie that takes place in the State of Missouri?

Find your ideal retirement spot. You might be able to save money and improve your quality of life by relocating to a retirement spot that better suits your interests and budget. A new U.S. News analysis compares the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country as potential places to retire. The study includes data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care, and is weighted based on a U.S. News online survey of people age 45 and older about their retirement preferences. This year’s list of the 25 Best Places to Retire is dominated by Florida, largely due to the state’s affordable homes, low taxes and high ratings for happiness and desirability. Here’s a look at the Best Places to Retire in 2022.
