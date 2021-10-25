What is the Best movie that takes place in the State of Missouri?

Are you looking for a place to start a new life away from the daily rat race and constant connection to technology? Well, look no further than the Show-Me State of Missouri!. The constant need to live online and stay connected to everything that is going on isn't the life for everyone, and if you are someone who wants to try and get off the grid and disconnect from society then you should look into starting a new life in Missouri. Missouri was just ranked as one of the ten best states in the country to live off the grid in 2022 according to an article on lawnstarter.com.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO