CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adrien Brody looks dapper in sweater as he poses with his Vanguard Award at the 24th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Adrien Brody was seen accepting the Vanguard Award at 24th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday.

The 48-year-old performer appeared to be enjoying his time at the event, during which he was seen posing with his award while spending time backstage.

The Summer of Sam actor notably spoke about his background as an actor and experience working on The French Dispatch during an interview with The Guardian that was also released on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6XdZ_0cc7hY5s00
Garnering praise: Adrien Brody was seen accepting the Vanguard Award at 24th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday

Brody kept it relatively casual during the film festival, as he sported a green pullover sweater on top of a dark gray shirt.

The Academy Award-winning performer also wore a slim-fitting pair of pants and a set of heeled shoes while accepting the distinction, which he received for his work on the Wes Anderson-directed film.

At one point, the actor was seen spending time with director Andra Reeve-Rabb as he posed with his award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y65Qw_0cc7hY5s00
Looking sharp: Brody kept it relatively casual during the film festival, as he sported a green pullover sweater on top of a dark gray shirt
Freshly dressed: The Academy Award-winning performer also wore a slim-fitting pair of pants and a set of heeled shoes while accepting the distinction. The actor received the award for his work on the Wes Anderson-directed film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KABWW_0cc7hY5s00

During his sit-down with the media outlet, Brody spoke about his beginnings as an actor, which stretched back to his childhood.

'I would often reenact things I saw that were interesting to me, specific mannerisms, or retellings of conversations and experiences that struck me as unique,' he said.

The performer then noted that, as his career progressed, he began to make a point of approaching each new project with a fresh perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXr3b_0cc7hY5s00
Reflecting: During his sit-down with the media outlet, Brody spoke about his beginnings as an actor, which stretched back to his childhood

'I tried to respond to material without the same point of view I had before, which was to take risks, to explore interesting, different characters and genres,' he stated.

Brody then spoke about his personality and public perception, stating: 'they say actors really are attention-seekers, but I'm very introverted.'

The performer went on to express that he had become acutely aware of his public perception, which was partially based on his prior roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd5vK_0cc7hY5s00
Being open: Brody told the media outlet about his personality and public perception, stating: 'they say actors really are attention-seekers, but I'm very introverted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zy18y_0cc7hY5s00
Honest: The performer went on to express that he had become acutely aware of his public perception, which was partially based on his prior roles

'I feel like it's difficult for people to separate who you are from who they think you are, and the characters that you played. Now they just Google who you are, and get whatever someone else has thought or said about you,' he stated.

Brody then briefly discussed his experience working on the recently-released film The French Dispatch, in which he appears.

The performer will play an art dealer named Julien Cadazio in the feature, which is comprised of several loosely connected stories.

The film also features performances from an ensemble cast of actors, including Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, and Anderson's regular collaborator Bill Murray, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5h81_0cc7hY5s00
Baring his feelings: Brody told the media outlet that 'I feel like it's difficult for people to separate who you are from who they think you are, and the characters that you played'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpytL_0cc7hY5s00
Opening up: The actor then briefly discussed his experience working on the recently-released film The French Dispatch, in which he appears

Brody specifically expressed that, while working on the set of the film, he felt as if he had serious expectations riding on his shoulders.

'You really don't want to be the weak link...You have such a responsibility to lift everyone else up,' he said.

The entertainment industry figure concluded the interview by noting that he was proud of his wide-ranging roles and desire to push himself as a performer.

He remarked: 'If you look at my work, it’s very hard to say, "This is the kind of actor that he is." "This is the kind of person that I am."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0TuY_0cc7hY5s00
Playing to his strengths: The entertainment industry figure concluded the interview by noting that he was proud of his wide-ranging roles and desire to push himself as a performer

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Meet the recipients of EW's Breaking Big Awards at ​SCAD Savannah Film Festival

This year's SCAD Savannah Film Festival will celebrate some of Hollywood's biggest names, as well as some of its hottest rising stars. The festival today announced additional honorees and programming for its 24th edition. First up, as a festival media partner, Entertainment Weekly is hosting the Breaking Big Awards and Panel on Friday, Oct. 29. This year's honorees include Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye), Caleb McLaughlin (Concrete Cowboy, Stranger Things), Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), who will participate in a panel discussion and receive their awards. EW will also host a photo and interview studio for talent and moderate select panels.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Adrien Brody Heavily Regrets Turning Down ‘The Lord of the Rings’

When The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters in 2001, Adrien Brody was still a year away from releasing the critically acclaimed film The Pianist, but he was already an established actor in Hollywood, with over a decade-long career behind him. Thus, it is not strange that Peter Jackson and the team of the successful trilogy contacted him to offer him a role in the saga.
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Adrien Brody encourages students to define their own success

Written by Lilli Donohue, Photos by Madelyn Conlin-Day Adrien Brody received the Vanguard Award from SCAD Savannah Film Festival and was kind enough to do a Q&A after a screening of “The French Dispatch.”. It’s not about the awards for Brody. “What else would I do?” he questioned. His love...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Brenham Banner-Press

Adrien Brody: I like being hard to define

Adrien Brody enjoys the sense of mystery that surrounds his acting career. The 48-year-old actor explained that he likes being seen as a puzzle to his fans and doesn't want to be merely defined by his acting roles. Adrien told Observer magazine: "I feel like it’s difficult for people to...
CELEBRITIES
scaddistrict.com

Adrien Brody shines on screen and on the red carpet

Writing and Interviews by Lilli Donohue, Video by Paige Matheison, Photos by Madelyn Conlin-Day Adrien Brody is visiting the SCAD Savannah Film Festival while other members of the “French Dispatch” crew attend other screenings around the world. He mentioned Wes Anderson being in Paris, “We’re hitting them at all points.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Variety

‘Belfast’ and ‘C’mon C’mon’ Highlight SCAD Savannah Film Festival as ‘Magic of Big Screen’ Returns

After being shut down last year by the pandemic, Savannah College of Art and Design is returning to an in-person format this year for its annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which runs Oct. 23-30. The fest will also have a virtual component. Student filmmakers are turning out to volunteer in numbers that have “happily surprised” and exceeded the expectations of Christina Routhier, longtime executive and artistic director of SCAD theaters and festivals. “We have had such a great turnout and all of our volunteer meetings, and I think we’re going to be just fine,” Routhier says. “In regards to volunteer numbers, it...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Scad#The 24th#Academy Award#Vanguard Award#The French Dispatch
scaddistrict.com

Christian Siriano glides across the carpet at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Interview by Perrin Smith, Video by Paige Mathieson, Photos by Meg Aki. Christian Siriano is in town for the opening of his first-ever solo exhibition at the SCAD Museum of Art. There, Siriano’s collection of dresses are on display in an exhibit called, “People are People.” His dresses that have been worn by some of the most famous names in the world—Billy Porter, Jill Biden, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Obama, Celine Dion, and others. While in town, he’s also taking part in some of this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival events.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

SCAD Savannah Film Festival: Welcome to the Blumhouse panel discusses horror with young directors

With Halloween lurking around the corner, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival has placed some of its focus on the horror genre. The “After Dark” series has been screening some all-time classics of horror cinema including “Psycho,” “The Shining,” and of course, John Carpenter’s “Halloween.” However, outside of the live screenings, there are also opportunities to discover some fresh finds by young, talented directors, thanks to the “Welcome to the Blumhouse: Step Back Inside” panel.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Adrien Brody Surprised Elsa Pataky with a Castle on Her Birthday

Who: Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody, 48, and Fast & Furious actress Elsa Pataky, 45. How They Met: Brody reportedly told Hello! magazine that he and Pataky met through their mutual dialect coach, Julie Adams. "It was a miracle," Brody said. "The first time I saw her I was completely spellbound. I told Elsa later that I was so uncomfortable because she was so beautiful and so lovely and sweet. I became very self-conscious."
CELEBRITIES
WSAV-TV

PHOTOS: Opening night of SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is back for its 24th year with both in-person and virtual events. Stars of film and fashion walked the red carpet Saturday for the festival’s opening night, including Kenneth Branagh, Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks. Siriano’s first...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
connectsavannah.com

SCAD Savannah Film Festival brings star power and glamour to opening weekend

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival returned for the 24th year on Oc. 23, celebrating the achievements of accomplished and new filmmakers. The day was loaded with screenings and workshops for festival-goers to experience. The evening was topped off with the stars walking the blue carpet. Walking the carpet was SCAD...
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy