Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online.

Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone.

'The happy hound was quick to jump into the officers’ police vehicle, making herself comfortable on the front seat while posing for the camera,' NSW Police posted to Facebook.

'She almost looks like she could be the newest member of our Dog Unit!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsRFH_0cc7gQmb00
Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her place in the front seat of the patrol car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErLY7_0cc7gQmb00
Officers were appealing for the owner of the friendly dog to come forward after being called to a street in Croydon when locals found the lost pet

Officers were appealing for the owner of the friendly dog to come forward after taking her to Sydney University Teaching Hospital on Parramatta Road.

The female German Shepherd was reportedly extremely friendly and too happy to pose for a picture after jumping into the front seat of the patrol car.

The post went viral on Facebook, attracting more than 500 comments as people attempted to locate her owners.

'The fact that this photo is taken from the back seat so the officer was clearly like well okay, you can stay in the front,' one person replied.

'Mystery solved… they drove past me on Parramatta Rd and I wondered why the police dog was sitting up in the front seat,' another commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuyEO_0cc7gQmb00
The post went viral on Facebook, attracting more than 500 commes with 5,000 likes and being widely distributed as people attempted to locate her owners

The friendly German Shepherd was eventually reunited with her owner, who was ecstatic to reunite the sweet dog with her young children.

'We are so happy she is safe and home with us thanks NSW Police,' the mother commented on the post.

People celebrated her safe return home, with one speculating she could be in for a new career.

'I suspect she has ambitions to join the force,' a Facebook user replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWgWE_0cc7gQmb00
The friendly German Shepherd was eventually reunited with her owner, who was ecstatic to reunite the sweet dog with her young children

Comments / 13

esther evans
6d ago

He got his life long dream. What a great and uplifting story. Thanks!

Reply(1)
8
Victoria Wolfe
7d ago

what a cute pup, glad she was reunited with her family! <3

Reply(1)
11
Carolyn Peters
5d ago

I thank a German Shepherd is probably one of the best dogs you can have,their lost new police dog. 🥰😇😊🙏

Reply
3
