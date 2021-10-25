CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Mailbag – Let’s Talk Depth Scoring

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Monday once again and that means we’ve got a brand new Mailbag to help you get your week started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, we’re looking at depth scoring, Kailer Yamamoto’s struggles, goaltending, and more. If you’ve got...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Connor McDavid’s Heater, Zach Hyman, and more

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Dmitri Samorukov loaned to AHL

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Dmitri Samorukov has been medically cleared and has been loaned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Samorukov, 22, was injured in the Oilers’ first rookie game of the pre-season after taking a big hit that caused him to suffer a broken jaw. The defenceman spent last season playing...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Impressive, Not Perfect

There are no shortage of reasons to be impressed with the Oiler’s 5-0 start to the season. They are one of just four teams to not have a regulation loss so far this season and not only do they sit atop the Pacific Division, but they are already eight points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who I still believe are the only team in this division in the same tier as the Oilers, despite their slow start.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Flyers @ Oilers G6

After four days off which consisted of golfing, watching an NFL game and having two practices, the Edmonton Oilers look to extend their season-opening winning streak to six games tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. — The Flyers are also well rested. Their last game was Saturday v. Florida. The Flyers...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Highlights and Numbers: Edmonton’s defence and goaltending falters in the team’s first loss of the season

After two weeks of going undefeated to start the 2021-22 season, the Oilers have finally lost a game. There were a few things to like about this game, such as Edmonton’s offence fighting back to tie the game on two separate occasions, but, ultimately, the two primary concerns about the team heading into the season were prevalent during Wednesday night’s loss. That’s defence and goaltending.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Koskinen falters as Oilers win streak ends

In the worst possible way, Mikko Koskinen looked like Mike Smith last night. Two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game showed that. Claude Giroux caught a bounce off the wall catching Koskinen out of position on the other side of the net allowing for an easy wrap-around tally.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Ovechkin, McDavid, Gaudreau, Killorn and other Early NHL Stats

We are two weeks into the NHL season, so let’s look at some stats that have caught my eye. — Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in his first seven games, but that isn’t the best start of his NHL career. In October of 2017 he scored nine goals in his first seven games, including seven in the first two games. He finished with 49 goals that season. Ovechkin needs four goals to pass Brett Hull *(731 goals) for 4th all time. He needs 29 goals to pass Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place. He should finish this season third all time in goals and then he will only trail Mr. Hockey (Gordie Howe) and the Great One (Wayne Gretzky). Amazing.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Breaking down Kailer Yamamoto’s recent play

With a record of 5-1-0, the Edmonton Oilers have had an exceptional start to the season thus far. Numerous things have gone well for them, such as Connor McDavid’s electric yet not surprising start, Zach Hyman’s goal per game pace, and at long last, the emergence of a competent third line.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 7.0: Avoiding Back-to-Back Losses (8:00pm MT, CBC)

How can you not be jacked up on a Saturday when the Edmonton Oilers are set to play the Vancouver Canucks in a Hockey Night in Canada rematch of their season opener? Will we be able to build upon our hot start? Will the Canucks get their revenge? Ladies and gentlemen, it’s game day.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 7.0 Wrap Up: Special teams get the Oilers back in the win column with huge 2-1 win in Vancouver

That’s how you do it, baby! Final Score: 2-1 Oilers. I said it this morning and I’ll say it again now: the Vancouver Canucks are a weird team to me. With plenty of skill littered throughout their lineup, the Canucks are the kind of team that can burn you on some nights and look like they don’t even belong in the league on others, meaning that I really wasn’t sure what to expect from them in this second matchup of the season series. Yet, against the Oilers, the Canucks always seem to raise their level of play and that meant our boys were going to have to match their intensity and be at their best by playing the kind of structured game that should allow them to avoid dropping a second straight game. And if they could get a good start, maybe it would be enough to push the Canucks off a ledge and into a four-game losing streak. That was the theory anyway. The good news is that the boys understood the assignment and got to work right from the moment the puck dropped, setting the tone with an early goal that gave them a lead that they carried into the intermission.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: You get a powerplay goal, and you get a powerplay goal and —

We knew the Oilers weren’t going to win them all, and last Wednesday against Philadelphia saw the Edmonton squad suffer their first loss. What was most important was how the club would respond last night against the Vancouver Canucks. Would they come out flat and frustrated after a tough loss, or would they come out strong with a big push and handle the Canucks the way they knew they could?
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 3

What’s up Nation Citizens?! Another week of Oilers hockey is officially in the books and our boys are sitting at 6-1-0 on the season. Now, I know that the boys faced their first loss of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers (I don’t think anyone actually thought they’d go 82-0) but there are still many positives from this past week.
HOCKEY
oilersnation.com

GDB 8.0: Let’s Get Kraken (7:30pm MT, SN1)

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a brand new GDB for the first regular season meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, as the two clubs will square off tonight at Rogers Place. Sporting a 6-1-0 record through the first month of the NHL season, the Oilers got about as...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
