Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe reunite for son Deacon’s 18th birthday dinner: 'We are lucky to be your mom and dad'

By Deirdre Simonds, Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who have been divorced for 13 years, reunited for their son Deacon's 18th birthday on Saturday night.

To celebrate their youngest child becoming a legal adult, the former couple posed for pictures together before cutting into a $120 chocolate cake from Christina Tosi's Milk Bar.

'Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you,' the proud father captioned a slideshow of photos of himself, Deacon and Witherspoon seated side-by-side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndiuI_0cc7dI4e00
Proud parents: Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who have been divorced for 13 years, reunited for their son Deacon's 18th birthday on Saturday night

He continued: 'We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon).'

'So proud of our boy ... I mean our ADULT Son! ❤️ [gasp emoji] ,' the Oscar-winning actress, 45, replied in the Shooter actor's comment section.

The Legally Blonde actress reposted a black and white version of the picture on her Instagram Story, where she gushed: 'We love you, Deacon! You make us so proud!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvEoH_0cc7dI4e00
Yum! To celebrate their youngest child becoming a legal adult, the former couple posed for pictures together after dinner as they prepared to indulge in a chocolate cake from Milk Bar

Additionally, she shared a gushing tribute with a lengthy caption reminiscing on her favorite memories with her son.

In her caption the actress/producer, 45, wondered: ' How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!!'

'One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JsW_0cc7dI4e00
Sweet: The Legally Blonde actress reposted a black and white version of the picture on her Instagram Story, where she gushed: 'We love you, Deacon! You make us so proud!'

'The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends,' she went on of her eldest son. 'My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming.

'Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars,' she wrote.

The handsome musician held a pup in one snap while he cuddled up to mom and enjoyed a drink in a throwback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjBra_0cc7dI4e00
Grown up: 'One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me,' she wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKuT0_0cc7dI4e00
Back then: He cuddled up to mom and enjoyed a drink in a throwback

Deacon was also snapped blowing out the candles on his birthday cake with his younger brother Tennessee at his side.

Reese also has a 22-year-old daughter named Ava with Phillippe, meanwhile she shares Tennessee, nine, with Hollywood power player Jim Toth.

Witherspoon and Phillippe Witherspoon and Phillippe in 2008 after seven years of marriage. She married Toth in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEfRu_0cc7dI4e00
Make a wish! Deacon was also snapped blowing out the candles on his birthday cake with his younger brother Tennessee at his side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yFkM_0cc7dI4e00
Lots of love: 'Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars' mom continued

Deacon has been working on his music career, releasing the song Long Run in 2020.

The second generation celeb has said he likes being behind the scenes these days, telling Interview magazine: 'I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something.

'I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R30iG_0cc7dI4e00
Dad: Deacon's dad is Ryan Phillippe. Mom Reese also shares 22-year-old Ava with Phillippe, above

