CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts voices support for Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced support Monday for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was indicted last week on allegations that he lied to FBI agents who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Ricketts defended the nine-term Republican congressman as a “man of high integrity,” and said he didn’t believe Fortenberry would knowingly violate federal law.

“I’ll be praying for him and his family as they go through this fight,” Ricketts said at a news conference.

Fortenberry has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty last week in federal court. His attorney has argued that Fortenberry was misled and wasn’t aware at the time that $30,000 in contributions funneled into his campaign had originated with a Nigerian billionaire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Redistricting debate begins in earnest at NC legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is starting to debate some redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers for the state’s legislative and congressional seats. Senate and House committees were scheduled to meet Monday to consider boundaries redrawn based on 2020 census figures. The Senate panel was likely to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women and saying George Floyd “got what he deserved” when an officer in Minnesota murdered him. Talladega County Probate Judge...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
339K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy