Ryan Gosling Joins Margot Robbie as Ken in Upcoming Barbie Movie

It has been 10 years since Nicolas Winding Refn’s atmospheric thriller Drive came onto the scene and inspired countless men to buy satin jackets with a scorpion on the back, wear driving gloves, and listen to moody synth-pop while cruising the streets at night. The movie, which felt like both a love letter to the work of directors like Michael Mann and a sign of what was to come, had a lot going for it: a gripping story about a Hollywood stuntman who spends his nights as a getaway driver, an undeniable vibe, and one remarkable cast that included Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, and Bryan Cranston, to name only a few.
Comments / 0