Ryan Gosling Joins Margot Robbie as Ken in Upcoming Barbie Movie

By Ryan Williams
crfashionbook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling stans, rise. In what might be the most highly-anticipated on-screen duo of the year, it’s been announced that Gosling is set to star alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s...

