The trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has already lost three jurors with several weeks of testimony likely still remaining. Judge Edward Davila released a third juror Friday after she admitted she'd been playing the puzzle game Sudoku during testimony. Two jurors had previously been dismissed for reasons related to financial hardship and religious beliefs, respectively. Three of five alternate jurors have already been tapped to fill the vacated seats in the jury box in the federal courtroom in San Jose, California.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO