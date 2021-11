The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Contracts Industry Executive of the Year finalist Jeff Coe, who’s director of contracts for Attain Partners. Here, he talks turning points in his career, proud career moments and shaping the next generation of industry leaders.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO