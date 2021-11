The 2021 TXFallenPD Tribute Event held over the weekend at the Shops at Highland Village raised more than $30,000 for families of police officers killed in the line of duty. The annual event — put on by the Shops, the city of Highland Village and the Highland Village Police Department — featured bike rides, a 5K, live entertainment and more on Saturday. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Fallen Officer Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial support to families of Texas officers who have died in the line of duty.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO