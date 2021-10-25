CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson offers tortured opposition to vaccine requirements: Mandates save lives, but some people will be mad

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Hutchinson, a fixture on Sunday news shows, continues to offer a tortured rationale for Arkansas’s low vaccine acceptance: It’s because of the controversy surrounding President Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal workers and planned mandate or testing requirement for large businesses, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper yesterday. Sure, mandates would increase...

Arkansas Times

