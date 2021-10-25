Hutchinson offers tortured opposition to vaccine requirements: Mandates save lives, but some people will be mad

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained why his state isn’t implementing a vaccine mandate for state workers on FOX Business' "Varney and Co." GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: Our goal is to increase vaccination rates. We believe the best way to do that is through education and experience. When I say experience, it's about seeing our neighbors who have not been vaccinated that go to the hospital, have serious illness because of COVID. Right now, among our state employees without any mandate, we're at 67% vaccination rate and that is as high as California, where they have a vaccine mandate among their state employees that they're not doing a good job of implementing.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO