CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'The show would have not been the same without you, Gunther': Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lead celebrity tributes to late Friends castmate James Michael Tyler following his death at 59 after three-year cancer battle

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox led stars taking to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to their late Friends co-star James Michael Tyler, who died at 59.

A representative for the actor, who played Gunther on the hit NBC series throughout its 10 series, confirmed the actor's has passed away at his Los Angeles home following a three year battle with prostate cancer.

Jennifer, 52, whose character Rachel Green was the object of Gunther's desire making up his main storyline on the show, shared shots of the late actor, writing: 'Friends would not have been the same without you...

'Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed,' adding the hashtag #JamesMichaelTyler and a broken heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsJsr_0cc7WQUf00

In her own heartfelt tribute to her co-star, Courteney, 57, who played Monica Gellar, penned: 'The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.'

Matt LeBlanc, 54, who played Joey Tribbiani, shared shots of Tyler on the show, writing: 'We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend.'

Lisa Kudrow, 58, who starred as Phoebe Buffay, wrote: 'James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.'

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane paid tribute in a statement, as they penned: 'James was a genuinely kind, sweet man...

'When he started as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our eye and we knew we had to make him a character. He made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly relatable. Our heart goes out to his wife, Jennifer Carno.'

A rep for the actor, who played Gunther on the hit NBC series, confirmed the actor's passing to TMZ earlier on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrOid_0cc7WQUf00
The stars, seen at the Friends reunion earlier this year, shared poignant words in the memory of their late costar 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDsnz_0cc7WQUf00
Matt LeBlanc shared shots of Tyler on the show, writing, 'We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lskUI_0cc7WQUf00
RIP: Friends actor James Michael Tyler died at 59 at his Los Angeles home on Sunday following a three-year battle with stage four prostate cancer. He was snapped in London in 2015 

'The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh "Friend"), from the hit series "Friends," but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,' his family said in a statement.

His family continued: 'Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.'

The actor was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and didn't publicly reveal his battle until earlier this year.

Tyler had appeared on 150 episodes of the hit show during its run from 1994 thru 2004. He had also appeared on shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Modern Music, Just Shoot Me! and Scrubs.

Tyler is survived by his wide Jennifer Carno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASLFf_0cc7WQUf00
The beloved actor appeared on the Friends reunion special earlier this year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBgXg_0cc7WQUf00
He was seen opposite David Schwimmer in a 2002 episode of the NBC hit 

Tyler last June opened up about the details of his cancer battle appearing on the Today show.

'I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,' he said. 'I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years … It's stage four. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me.'

He said that he was diagnosed after a September 2018 checkup in which he registered 'an extraordinarily high number' for a 'prostate-specific antigen.'

'I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there,' he said.

'Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, "Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pig4x_0cc7WQUf00
Courageous: Tyler last June opened up about the details of his cancer battle appearing on the Today show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPcpq_0cc7WQUf00
The actor was seen performing with Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston on the show 

He said after a year of effective hormone therapy, his cancer spread amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing,' he said. 'So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it's progressed.'

Tyler appeared on the Friends reunion special on HBO Max this past May via Zoom.

'I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities,' he said on the Today show. 'I was very happy to be included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxQCn_0cc7WQUf00
The actor, seen in June after a chemotherapy treatment, was a cancer awareness advocate 

'It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, "Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer."'

The actor was born in Winona, Mississippi on May 28, 1962 and grew up in Anderson, South Carolina with his sister after his parents died.

He graduated from Clemson University in 1984 and got a master's degree from the University of Georgia in 1987. The next year, he moved to Los Angeles and did production assistant work, as well as at establishments such as Guitar Center and the Bourgeois Pig, before he was cast on Friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZf0T_0cc7WQUf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYp6o_0cc7WQUf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rHVT_0cc7WQUf00
Fans paid tribute to the late actor via social media on Sunday 

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

James Michael Tyler: Friends actor dies aged 59

US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59. "Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning," a statement from his manager said. "If you met him once you made a friend for life,"...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Mourns ‘Friends’ Co-Star James Michael After He Tragically Died Of Cancer

‘Friends would not have been the same without you,’ Jennifer Aniston penned in a tribute to the late actor, who died at just age 59 after a cancer battle. Jennifer Aniston, 52, posted a sweet memorial to her Friends co-star James Michael Tyler just hours after his death. “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor,” she via Instagram wrote on Sunday, Oct. 24, including a heartbreak emoji.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
ABC7 Chicago

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and more ‘Friends’ actors honor late co-star James Michael Tyler

Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are among the longtime “Friends” actors who shared sweet messages about co-star James Michael Tyler following his death. Tyler, who played the Central Perk employee Gunther on the Manhattan-set sitcom, died at age 59 following a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Friends' Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved by Friends fans for playing Gunther on the sitcom, has died following a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but he kept it secret until earlier this year when explaining why he only appeared in the HBO Max reunion special via Zoom. The actor was 59.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Glamour

The Friends Cast Pays Tribute to James Michael Tyler Following His Passing

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on the iconic sitcom Friends, passed away Sunday, October 24, following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 59 years old. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” reads a statement from Tyler’s representative, Toni Benson, according to CNN.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

James Michael Tyler Dies at 59: Friends "Would Not Have Been The Same" Without Him

Friends, has died at age 59 following a cancer battle, his manager confirmed to E! News. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," Tyler's rep said in the statement, noting his passion for live music, spontaneous adventures, and the Clemson Tigers. "If you met him once you made a friend for life." Tyler passed away in his home in Los Angeles and is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, "the love of his life, ever united in good times, in sickness, and for eternity."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Friends Co#Nbc#Tmz
ktbb.com

“Stop imitating me!” Courteney Cox playfully schools ‘Scream’ co-star for pretending to be Monica from ‘Friends’

In a little skit they played out on Instagram, Courteney Cox busted her Scream co-star Melissa Barrera for being a little too obsessed with Friends. The episode Cox posted online started with a guitar riff and a tilt up to a building, specifically 90 Bedford street in Lower Manhattan -- more specifically, the building that was used as the exterior shots of Monica Gellar's apartment on the hit sitcom.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Revelation: Jennifer Aniston 'Saved' Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter? Teen Actress Shows Off Stunning Style Evolution

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy