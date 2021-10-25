CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jailed January 6 rioter, 32, says he's considering running for MAYOR of Las Vegas in 2024 - and claims he was only at the Capitol to film a documentary

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

An accused Capitol rioter who is in jail awaiting trial said he is considering running for mayor of Las Vegas in 2024.

Nate DeGrave, 32, was arrested by the FBI in his Las Vegas apartment in late January and now faces a dozen of charges in connection to the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

DeGrave told I-Team that while he was in the Capitol during the attacks, he was there recording a documentary and did not take part in any violent activities.

He said that he and other Las Vegas men who were subsequently arrested planned to sell the documentary and that was the main motivation behind their trip to DC.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRIgQ_0cc7WLKG00
Nate DeGrave, 32, (left)  was arrested by the FBI and accused of taking part in the January 6 riot. He said he is 'flirting' with the idea of running for mayor of Las Vegas in 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiKSZ_0cc7WLKG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbVrZ_0cc7WLKG00

But security footage obtained by investigators showed DeGrave and other men forcibly pushing officers guarding Capitol doors to make their way inside, prosecutors said.

In January 6 pictures of DeGrave, he can be seen wearing what investigators said was tactical gear, but he told I-Team that he was simply wearing a motorcycle vest.

'I fully believed that the election would be overturned by Pence and I knew that it was going to be historical,' DeGrave said. 'I was excited, but at the same time, I was very concerned for my safety,' he told the outlet.

'I do think that there are also better and more effective ways at creating change and I have been flirting with the idea of running for mayor of Las Vegas in the next couple years,' he added.

DeGrave is now jailed in Washington DC awaiting a trial that has not been scheduled yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZcPA_0cc7WLKG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0YXs_0cc7WLKG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCEam_0cc7WLKG00
But security footage obtained by investigators showed DeGrave and other men forcibly pushing officers guarding Capitol doors to make their way inside. A person believed to be DeGrave is circled 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzR4x_0cc7WLKG00
A criminal complaint filed against him states he 'assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with an officer'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJ061_0cc7WLKG00
A fundraiser with a goal of $500,000 was set up for DeGrave. Nobody has made donations as of Sunday 

He insisted that he and others present at the riot were not violent and were exercising their right to protest peacefully. 'We're not violent people,' DeGrave said. 'We're not extremists. We're not domestic terrorists.'

But a criminal complaint filed against him states he 'assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with an officer.'

Before the riot on January 6, a fellow accused rioter shared on social media that DeGrave and other men had booked their flights to Washington DC to stand with Trump and record the events.

'We will be documenting our journey and every contributor will get a personal thank you video shot on location in Washington DC and will be featured as a contributor on the video mini documentary,' the post said according to the complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTrNO_0cc7WLKG00
An accused Capital rioter has said he is planning to run for mayor of Las Vegas in 2024 (file picture)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y9xS_0cc7WLKG00
DeGrave insisted that he and others present at the riot were not violent and were exercising their right to protest peacefully. 'We're not violent people,' DeGrave said. 'We're not extremists. We're not domestic terrorists' (file picture)

Retrieved comments from DeGrave's deactivated Facebook account show that he said 'It's time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We're tired of the corruption.'

The men then allegedly met in a Maryland hotel room and recorded a debate before the Capitol riot.

In the video, obtained by investigators, a person believed to be DeGrave says: 'We are out here protecting the country, if shit goes down, if Pence does what we think he is going to do. Let Antifa try us, we are here, we are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciKmG_0cc7WLKG00
DeGrave insisted that his behavior on social media was merely that, and what should be investigated are his actions, which he said were not violent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSnlM_0cc7WLKG00
DeGrave said that he has lost 'a lot' since he was jailed. The description of his fundraiser claims that he has been denied proper hygiene, proper nutrition, access to legal visits in jail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaN7M_0cc7WLKG00
DeGrave is in jail awaiting trial but said he is thinking of running for Las Vegas mayor in 2024

DeGrave insisted to I-Team that his behavior on social media was merely that, and what should be investigated are his actions, which he said were not violent.

A fundraiser with a goal of $500,000 was set up for DeGrave. Nobody has made donations as of Sunday.

'Nathan DeGrave is a patriot, political prisoner suffering in solitary confinement at Biden's D.C Gitmo. While murderers, rapists, and pedophiles get treated with kid's gloves for their crimes, Nathan's only crime is his non violent participation at the mostly peaceful January 6 rally,' read the description.

ln it, it's also claimed that the 'corrupt Biden regime' would not allow DeGrave to leave jail before the trial because he is a Trump supporter and that he has been denied proper hygiene, proper nutrition, access to legal visits in jail.

According to I-Team, DeGrave is the CEO of an event planner and adult model management company.

In a modeling profile, DeGrave said he was a fitness model, entrepreneur, personal trainer and motivator with 'great camera presence' who had been told many times he 'should be on the cover of magazines.'

DeGrave faces charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

The next Las Vegas mayoral election will be held in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter who tased officer says he had Trump’s ‘authorisation’

The legal team of a Trump supporter who tased DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during the 6 January insurrection has claimed that he was “acting upon” former President Donald Trump’s “authorisation”. A transcript from an FBI interview with the defendant measuring 195 pages indicates that he became radicalised by listening to Infowars host Alex Jones. Daniel Rodriguez, who said he has volunteered for the Trump campaign, is one of the multiple people alleged to have committed crimes in connection with the attack on Mr Fanone. Mr Rodriguez’s legal representatives have notified the court that they “may” use a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourerie

I-Team exclusive: 'We're not domestic terrorists,' accused Capitol rioter says he's thinking of running for mayor

I-Team exclusive: 'We're not domestic terrorists,' accused Capitol rioter says he's thinking of running for mayor. I-Team exclusive: 'We're not domestic terrorists,' accused Capitol rioter says he's thinking of running for mayor. Several local school districts increase pay for substitute teachers. Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign appearance in Erie.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Incoming NC House member says he was at January Capitol riot

RALEIGH — The soon-to-be successor to a North Carolina House member who died this month said on Friday he was outside the U.S. Capitol in January when the insurrection there occurred. Donnie Loftis, who was chosen by Gaston County Republican activists this week to succeed the late Rep. Dana Bumgardner,...
PROTESTS
Buffalo News

Accused Capitol rioter released from jail, placed on Williamsville house arrest

An Amherst man facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., was ordered released Tuesday into the custody of his father, a judge ruled. Thomas Sibick, 35, must remain at his parents' Williamsville home under the watch of his father, Eugene M. Sibick, on "24-hours-a-day lock-down" except for court appearances, medical appointments and religious services with his parents once a week, according to a federal judge's order.
AMHERST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Conversation U.S.

Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding. When Jefferson was drafting a proposed constitution for his home state of Virginia in June 1776, he suggested a clause that read “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.” In the second draft, he added in brackets,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst County to Live In

There are over 3,000 counties in America. Many are microcosms of how the very rich and very poor live. Others are examples of places where natural resources are abundant. Some counties are as small as a few square miles. Others are huge, like some of those in Wyoming. Some are parts of cities that have […]
POLITICS
AceShowbiz

Notorious Drug Lord Alpo Martinez's Assassination Sparks Celebration by Late Friend's Family

The former drug kingpin, who was portrayed by Cam'ron in 2002's film 'Paid in Full', was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Harlem street on Sunday morning, October 31. AceShowbiz - Notorious drug lord Alpo Martinez has died. The former drug kingpin-turned-federal witness was killed in a drive-by shooting in New York City on early Sunday morning, October 31, police sources said. He was 55.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theundefeated.com

The legacy of notorious drug dealer Alpo Martinez

You’ll always be in jail, n—a, just minus the bars …. — Jay-Z, “A Week Ago” (1998) In the 2002 cult classic Paid in Full, rapper Cam’ron — who played the drug dealer Rico — delivered the movie’s most legendary line, proclaiming, “N—as get shot every day, B.” The character was inspired by the notorious Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Just hours after midnight on Halloween, it was Alpo who found himself on the wrong side of a bullet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy