Gold price back above $1,800 as Fed prepares to taper asset purchases

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices surpassed the key $1,800 level on Monday as investors continue to assess the Federal Reserve’s likely response to inflationary pressures after its chair said last week that inflation “could last longer than expected.”. Spot gold gained 0.8% by 11:30 a.m. EDT to trade at $1,807.99/oz, its highest...

