CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US businessman Chris Kirchner announces his interest in buying Derby

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrEiZ_0cc7W0sG00

US businessman Chris Kirchner has announced his intention to buy Sky Bet Championship club Derby

The Rams went into administration last month and have appealed against the 12-point penalty handed out by the English Football League.

Wayne Rooney’s side have won three games and drawn eight but sit bottom of the Championship as a result of the deduction.

American businessman Kirchner has now confirmed he wants to buy the club. The 34-year-old is co-founder and chief executive of software company Slync.io, a global logistics technology provider.

In a letter to Derby supporters released to the PA news agency, Kirchner said: “We don’t know each other yet, but we have two things in common: our love for the game of football and our desire to rebuild Derby County back into the proud club everyone deserves.

“My name is Chris Kirchner and I hope to see many of you soon – as this is my official announcement of my intention to work with the administrators to take Derby County Football Club out of administration.

“Derby County is a club with a rich history and one of the best groups of supporters in all of England.

“While the club is currently going through a really tough time, it is the supporters, and everyone associated with the club that have stayed loyal which provide the foundation to rebuild again.

“I want to be a part of that rebuild and support that effort. As an entrepreneur I am committed to building companies and I want to apply that experience towards rebuilding this proud and storied club.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly but is something I am looking forward to – and I know we can prove successful at – if we work together.

I had the privilege of attending a match last week at Pride Park and was really impressed with the facilities of the club as well as all of the people I was lucky enough to meet

Chris Kirchner

“Football (or soccer as I knew it growing up but have learned to correct that over time) has been a part of my life since I could walk.

“My father introduced the game to me (futbol as he called it growing up in South America) at a very early age and I spent most of my life playing the sport.

“My love for football hasn’t changed over the years, and I have been involved as a fan throughout my adult life.

“Being in the fortunate position to purchase such a prestigious club as Derby County is a childhood dream come true.

“In business I believe in transparency, trust, humility and respecting authority. Those are qualities I have grown up with.

“At this point in time, the administration process is complex, but I have informed the administrators that I’m willing to work through these complexities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdtP8_0cc7W0sG00

“I understand and acknowledge that there are a number of interested parties in the club, but I wanted to go on the record at the start of the process and be up front.

“I’ve also taken it upon myself to advise my team to simultaneously work on the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test process. If I’m successful in these processes then I believe it will enable us all to move forward together and put the past behind us.

“Clearly, I am at the beginning of procedures that must take place with the administrators and the EFL. I am respectful of these mechanisms.

“Nonetheless, my team and I have already been in conversation with all parties to discuss where to start. I had the privilege of attending a match last week at Pride Park and was really impressed with the facilities of the club as well as all of the people I was lucky enough to meet.

“I was particularly impressed with the attitude of manager Wayne Rooney, his coaching staff and the players. Recent performances and results demonstrate their clear, unwavering commitment to the club.

“The best stories in life often start after a setback and the best years of Derby County FC are without a doubt in front of us. Hopefully, we will have the chance to be better than ever before and together write our own chapters in the illustrious history of DCFC! Up the Rams!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emi Martinez expected to play against West Ham despite family emergency

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside, posting a photograph on his Instagram account of himself, brother Ale and father Alberto with their thumbs-up following a successful operation.It had been reported that the 29-year-old would miss Sunday’s home game against the Hammers but he is back in England and will train with the rest of the squad on Friday, having done some training at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

American businessman looking to rescue English team Derby

DERBY, England (AP) — An American businessman is looking to rescue English second-tier club Derby from bankruptcy protection. Chris Kirchner, the founder of shipping and logistics firm Slync.io, has written to inform supporters of plans to take Derby out of administration. The team is managed by England and Manchester United all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney. It has already been docked 12 points for entering administration and is in last place with more than two thirds of the season remaining.
ECONOMY
Sports Illustrated

American Businessman Wants to Buy Derby County

DERBY, England (AP) — An American businessman is looking to rescue English second-tier club Derby from bankruptcy protection. Chris Kirchner, the founder of shipping and logistics firm Slync.io, has written to inform supporters of his desire to take Derby out of administration. The team, which is managed by former England...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sky Bet#American#Slync Io
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Jos Buttler was at his best, scoring an unbeaten 71, as England took a massive stride towards the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket thrashing of old rivals Australia.In the Premier League Manchester United eased the pressure on under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an easy 3-0 win at Tottenham which saw the heat turned up on Nuno Espirito Santo.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PFA chief Maheta Molango earns praise for handling of football dementia issue

Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) chief executive Maheta Molango has been praised for his response to football’s problem with brain injuries by the wife of former England captain Dave Watson.Penny Watson has been campaigning for authorities to help out former players who have a neurodegenerative disease – a lengthening list which includes her husband.She has been critical of the PFA’s response to the issue but is encouraged by Molango’s handling of the situation since he replaced Gordon Taylor at the organisation in July.She said in a statement: “Much of my dissatisfaction has been directed towards the PFA and I have openly...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pep Guardiola sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid Manchester United troubles

Pep Guardiola has admitted to having sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after witnessing the pressure that his Manchester United counterpart has come under over the past week.Solskjaer has been left clinging to the Old Trafford job in the wake of a harrowing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend, though will take charge of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.The visit to north London is the first of the three games that could decide Solskjaer’s fate, with United facing a Champions League trip to Atalanta on Tuesday before next weekend’s derby against Guardiola’s Manchester City.Guardiola has not only watched Solskjaer’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Norwich’s misery deepens as Raphinha and Rodrigo seal Leeds victory

Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win that continued Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League.A crazy four-minute spell after the break settled the game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele levelled, but the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as their winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches.Daniel Farke reacted to the 7-0 horror show at Chelsea by ditching the five at the back formation which had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonathan Davies says Wales will be ready for South Africa

Jonathan Davies says that Wales will focus on “the fine details” during preparations to face world champions South Africa Wales’ demanding Autumn Nations Series continues against the Springboks next weekend, just seven days after a 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff.Unlike against the All Blacks though, recent history favours Wales when South Africa come to town.Wales have toppled the Springboks four times in a row at home, with South Africa last departing the Welsh capital victorious eight years ago.But the reigning Six Nations champions’ degree of difficulty is not about to diminish as they look to bounce back...
RUGBY
AFP

Ronaldo: Help or hindrance for Man Utd?

Manchester United's re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be a no-brainer -- the galvanising return of a club great with the swagger of a proven winner and guaranteed goals. But is it more complicated than that? Is the presence of the Portuguese superstar at the fulcrum of the attack helping or hindering the team, who have made a stuttering start to the season? United are preparing for Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Atalanta after a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Tottenham that helped ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 5-0 hammering by Liverpool. Ronaldo will go into the match on a high after ending a mini-drought in the league, scoring a superb volley and setting up Edinson Cavani for United's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy