CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

T20 World Cup: Scotland crash back down to earth after defeat to Afghanistan

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ2Jp_0cc7VolQ00

Scotland were brought back down to earth at the T20 World Cup after succumbing to the spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who propelled Afghanistan to a commanding 130-run victory in Sharjah.

Kyle Coetzer’s side had caused shockwaves by reaching the Super 12s, beating sixth-ranked Bangladesh en route , but struggled to contain Afghanistan, in their first international since the Taliban regained control of the country.

Najibullah Zadran’s dashing 59 from just 34 balls lifted Afghanistan to a tournament-high score of 190 for four before Mujeeb took centre stage with three top-order wickets in an over that left Scotland with no way back.

The masterful Mujeeb finished with career-best international figures of five for 20, starting Scotland’s remarkable slide from 28 without loss to 38 for six before eventually subsiding to 60 all out on a sticky night in the Gulf.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan polished off the tail with minimal fuss, collecting four for nine as Scotland were finished off in 10.2 overs.

With Afghanistan boasting a vaunted spin attack, there were omens Scotland might struggle in the chase as their slow left-armer Mark Watt was the only bowler to stifle the opposition batters with one for 23 from his four overs.

There was no lack of endeavour from the Scots but Afghanistan hit the front early as Michael Leask’s only over – the second of the match after Afghanistan won the toss – went for 18.

There were sizeable contributions up the order from Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Mohammad Shahzad (22) in a 54-run stand for the opening wicket that laid the groundwork for Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) and then Najibullah.

Rahmanullah cleared the boundary rope on four occasions, while Najibullah’s belligerent innings contained five fours and three mighty sixes, the last of which from the penultimate ball cleared the roof of the stadium.

He holed out the last ball to deep midwicket off Safyaan Sharif – who took two for 33 and was the only other bowler apart from Watt to go at less than 10 an over – but Najibullah had left Scotland with a mountain to climb.

Scotland had lost each of their previous six T20 internationals to Afghanistan, who had automatically qualified for this stage, but they made a bright start as George Munsey reverse swept Mohammad Nabi for four then six, taking advantage of the shorter square boundary on one side – 57 metres on one side as opposed to 73m on the other.

But the introduction of Mujeeb in the third over turned the tide, lighting up the stumps of Scotland captain Coetzer before beating the inside edge of Calum MacLeod first-ball.

There was no hat-trick but the 20-year-old had three wickets in five balls when Richie Berrington was rapped on the pad, with an appeal proving unsuccessful.

From that point forth, it was a procession. Matthew Cross edged behind in the only non-Scotland wicket to fall to pace, while Munsey (25) was cleaned up by Mujeeb, with Scotland losing the first six wickets for just 10 runs.

Rashid got into the action by trapping Leask in front while the probing Mujeeb had his first T20 international five-for after breaching the defences of Watt before Scotland fell away dramatically.

Having won their last four T20 World Cup matches – three in this tournament and one in their last involvement in 2016 – following 20 defeats and a washout in their previous World Cup matches, this was a chastening defeat for the associate side although Afghanistan ensured no one on these surfaces will take them lightly in this tournament.

PA

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory on the opening day of cricket's Twenty20 World Cup. In the other Group B game Sunday, co-host Oman thrashed tournament newcomer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland to...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh after Oman thrash Papua New Guinea

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat. Scotland 140-9 (20 overs): Greaves 45 (28); Mahedi 3-19, Shakib 2-17 Bangladesh 134-7 (20 overs): Mushfiqur 38 (36); Wheal 3-24; Greaves 2-19 Scotland won by six runs. Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals but Scotland successfully...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Munsey
Person
Mohammad Shahzad
Person
Kyle Coetzer
Person
Michael Leask
Person
Najibullah Zadran
Person
Mark Watt
Person
Mohammad Nabi
Person
Richie Berrington
Person
Rashid Khan
The Independent

Adil Rashid fully fit and focused on helping England to T20 World Cup success

Adil Rashid revealed he is no longer burdened by a chronic shoulder injury, meaning he can concentrate on England’s T20 World Cup campaign without nagging doubts when he is bowling.The leg-spinner needed two cortisone injections on his bowling arm to get through England’s 2019 50-over World Cup success, where he took just 11 wickets at an average of 47.81 in a tournament where most slow bowlers struggled.He continued to be troubled by the issue for months afterwards, hampering his ability to get through his full repertoire, and the the problem was a contributory factor in him ruling out a return...
WORLD
The Independent

Richie Berrington upbeat despite another T20 World Cup defeat for Scotland

Stand-in Scotland captain Richie Berrington insisted his side must continue to enjoy the experience of the T20 World Cup despite a second successive defeat.Berrington, taking the reins from the injured Kyle Coetzer, was the third of three wickets to fall in the opening over to Namibia left-armer Ruben Trumpelmann before Scotland recovered to post 109 for eight in Abu Dhabi.Michael Leask followed up his 44 from 27 balls by taking two for 12 with his off-breaks but Namibia got over the line with four wickets to spare when JJ Smit cleared the point boundary from the first ball of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down To Earth#T20#Taliban#Bangladesh
AFP

Win or lose, Afghans turn out to cheer cricket heroes

Afghanistan's new Taliban government was very clear with cricket fans before Friday's much-anticipated clash with neighbours Pakistan. Under Afghanistan's previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 many forms of fun were banned -- such as music -- but not men's cricket.
WORLD
The Independent

London to Glasgow trains cancelled by flooding just days ahead of Cop26

Trains from London to Glasgow have been cancelled after floods sparked by heavy rain in north west England and Scotland.Network Rail Scotland said two road bridges across the River Annan were "washed away" amid torrential rain.It tweeted: "Two road bridges have been washed away on the river Annan, north of the railway."We’re unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection. The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice."The travel disruption takes place just days before Glasgow hosts world leaders and environmental campaigners at the Cop26 climate conference.Between 100 and 130mm...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Jos Buttler at forefront of changing the white-ball game – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is “changing the game” in limited-overs cricket after England made a real statement of intent at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Australia A virtuoso 71 not out from just 32 balls from Buttler included five fours and five sixes as England chased down 126 with 50 balls to spare to take a major stride towards the semi-finals after their third successive Super 12s win.Buttler was unfazed at coming up against a highly-regarded bowling line-up in Dubai as left-armer Mitchell Starc was twice swatted back over his head, as was leg-spinner Adam...
SPORTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson is counting on the Cop26 summit feeling the ‘G20 bounce’

It’s unusual for two major international summits to run into each other, but, after almost two years of virtual meetings, world leaders are indeed getting together in two places to try and co-ordinate efforts to deal with the climate emergency. Although the G20 summit in Rome this weekend will have other items on its agenda, such as rebuilding the world economy as it emerges from the Covid pandemic, Boris Johnson in particular will be hoping that it will create a “G20 bounce” for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is already getting underway.
WORLD
The Independent

India’s T20 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after defeat by New Zealand

New Zealand kick-started their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a crushing eight-wicket victory which leaves India’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread.Trent Boult took three wickets and player of the match Ish Sodhi two as the Black Caps restricted the 2007 champions to just 110 for seven during the opening innings of the Super 12s match in Dubai.Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 26 gave India faint hope of keeping their last-four aspirations in their own hands but New Zealand made light work of the modest total, wrapping up victory with 33 balls to spare.Daryl Mitchell fell one short of a half-century for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
The Independent

'Two can play at that game': Minister responds to France fishing boat dispute

The environment secretary has said that “two can play at that game”, amid an ongoing fishing row between the UK and France. Tory MP George Eustice’s comments follow France taking punitive action against two British trawlers on Thursday, where one was detained and the other was fined at Le Havre.
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar: Buildings burn after town shelled by military government

More than 160 buildings in a town in northwestern Myanmar have been destroyed by shelling. Local media and activists claim that troops are targetting the town of Thantlang as part of an ongoing struggle between Myanmar's military-installed government and forces opposed to it. Footage from Friday (29 October) shows buildings...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy