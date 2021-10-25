Earth911 Podcast: Forust Co-founder Ronald Rael on 3D-Printed Wood

Spanish maker of professional 3D printers BCN3D has replaced its cloud-based 3d printer management software, following its acquisition of AstroPrint in July. “The new cloud is based on the software powering the AstroPrint Platform,” BCN3D chief software engineer Daniel Arroyo told Electronics Weekly. “It adds a design library, queueing system and more analytic, and the Teams plan allows larger organisations to distribute resources and assign permissions to different users. It also adds an API for easier integration of 3rd parties and will give us a base to add experiences in the future.” – Arroyo co-founded AstroPrint in 2013 in San Diego, and was CTO.
