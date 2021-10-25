Earth911 Podcast: Forust Co-founder Ronald Rael on 3D-Printed Wood

Lisa Mabe explains the Land To Market Verified consumer label, a project of the Savory Institute that intends to build 100 global hubs where the organization’s regenerative Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV) process can be applied to local farm practices. She explains how the label will provide consumers a connection to farmers and ranchers who practice regenerative agriculture techniques. With the information collected for the EOV certification, consumers can use their spending to reinforce the values of regeneration in our food, leather and clothing choices. It’s just one of many initiatives we need to continue the reinvention of human life for a sustainable future.

