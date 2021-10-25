Watch exclusive video interviews with Jake Gyllenhaal, Beanie Feldstein & Tom Brady

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep you up to speed on SiriusXM’s must-watch moments, we’re showcasing exclusive videos on our blog in a new series: In the Spotlight. Whether you missed our latest viral chat with your favorite movie star or want to relive that stripped-down set you heard on the radio, In the Spotlight...

blog.siriusxm.com

Collider

7 Underrated Jake Gyllenhaal Movies You Don't Want to Miss

Jake Gyllenhaal made a career out of playing eccentrics and everyman roles that turn out to be everything but. From his earliest days, he always finds the heart of the character, diving deep into their most base motivations and using that firm foundation to ground his acting in whatever world he’s playing in. It’s impossible to ignore the amount of talent he has at his fingertips, and he’s taken on so many interesting and varied challenges that it’s easy to overlook some of his most interesting work.
Us Weekly

‘Donnie Darko’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore and More

Since the 2001 release of Donnie Darko, fans have been trying to figure out the meaning behind the mysterious film — and so has the cast. In the cult classic, a troubled teen named Donnie Darko (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) narrowly survives a freak accident and is left with disturbing visions of a giant rabbit named Frank (James Duval), who tells him the world will end in 28 days.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Beanie Feldstein & More Set for Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & More Cast in Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies) Stage and screen stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (aka MJ Rodriguez) and Beanie Feldstein are among the performers cast in the anthology series Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies), which is based on the essay collection, Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies), curated by Scarlett Curtis. According to Deadline, Rodriguez, Feldstein, Kat Dennings, Jameela Jamil and Lolly Adefope will star in the series, which will have a pilot executive produced by Broadway alum Saorise Ronan. The first season will explore the expectations of women in storytelling by placing heroines at the center of traditionally male genres. Curtis will serve as an executive producer and write the pilot. Rodriguez and Feldstein have partnered to develop the episode in which they will co-star. A production timeline will be announced later.
Collider

7 Twisted Thrillers Starring Jake Gyllenhaal at His Best

In a recent Instagram post, Jake Gyllenhaal shared shots from four of his most iconic roles accompanied by the ongoing red flag meme, accompanied by the caption “This role would be perfect for Jake Gyllenhaal.” The truth is, even Gyllenhaal knows that he portrays many eccentric and psychologically challenging characters, who are somehow involved in a mind-bending narrative. Most of these characters are featured in this list of thrillers that will probably keep you at the edge of your seat, potentially nervous, and a tad horrified by the odd-looking unraveling of events that take place in them.
d1softballnews.com

Michael Bay movie trailer with Jake Gyllenhaal

The film will be a remake of the Danish psychological thriller of the same name released in 2005. Ambulance from Michael Bay shows itself to the public with the first official trailer. With protagonist Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is the remake of the Danish psychological thriller of the same name released in 2005. Directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen, the original film centers on a bank robbery involving a veteran returned from Afghanistan and his brother. However, the robbery doesn’t go as planned, with the brothers having no choice but to take hostages and hijack an ambulance. As the situation escalates, old wounds reopen in the siblings’ relationship as they struggle to survive what appears to be an impossible situation. The screenplay for the American remake is written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are the producers. Details of the film are currently unknown. However, we know that Ambulance will be inspired by 90’s action thriller films, such as Speed And Bad Boys, the latest of which was directed by Michael Bay. The film will hit theaters on February 18, 2022.
Screendaily

Jake Gyllenhaal to star for Guy Ritchie in STX AFM action thriller ‘The Interpreter’

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Guy Ritchie’s action thriller The Interpreter which STXinternational is introducing to buyers at next week’s AFM. Principal photography is set to commence on January 10, 2022, in Spain. The timely story centres on a US sergeant (Gyllenhaal) who returns to a war zone to rescue the interpreter who saved his life after the translator and his family did not receive safe passage to the US and face danger.
darkhorizons.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Set For Guy Ritchie’s Next

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is set to lead Guy Ritchie’s new STXFilms action-thriller “The Interpreter” which is set to commence production in the second week of January in Spain. The project will mark the fourth teaming of Ritchie and writers Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. The trio previously teamed on...
