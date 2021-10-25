Watch exclusive video interviews with Jake Gyllenhaal, Beanie Feldstein & Tom Brady

The film will be a remake of the Danish psychological thriller of the same name released in 2005. Ambulance from Michael Bay shows itself to the public with the first official trailer. With protagonist Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is the remake of the Danish psychological thriller of the same name released in 2005. Directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen, the original film centers on a bank robbery involving a veteran returned from Afghanistan and his brother. However, the robbery doesn’t go as planned, with the brothers having no choice but to take hostages and hijack an ambulance. As the situation escalates, old wounds reopen in the siblings’ relationship as they struggle to survive what appears to be an impossible situation. The screenplay for the American remake is written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are the producers. Details of the film are currently unknown. However, we know that Ambulance will be inspired by 90’s action thriller films, such as Speed And Bad Boys, the latest of which was directed by Michael Bay. The film will hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO