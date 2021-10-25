CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Primo’: IMDb TV Greenlights Comedy From Mike Schur & Shea Serrano

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb TV has given a greenlight to Primo, a new comedy series from Shea Serrano and Mike Schur. The single-camera comedy inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio will stream exclusively in the U.S. and UK on Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV. Described as heartwarming and highly...

