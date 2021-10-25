VIDEO: Gunmen seen taking turns to shoot at man inside Bronx barbershop

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released surveillance footage of two gunmen seen taking turns to shoot at a man inside a Bronx barbershop last Friday, striking him multiple times, authorities said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 22, a 22-year-old man was sitting in a barber chair when two unknown suspects entered the barbershop located at 250 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood, officials said.

Once inside, one gunman fired at the victim, striking him in the stomach, the NYPD said.

He then passed the firearm to the second suspect who proceeded to shoot the victim in the leg before they fled on foot northbound towards Kings College Place, police said.

No further injuries were reported and EMS transported the victim to Jacobi Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The individuals are described as the following:

Suspect #1: Male, medium complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, a black long sleeve shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Suspect #2: Male, medium complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).