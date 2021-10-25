CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumours Lisa Wilkinson's autobiography is set to become a Netflix series amid explosive claims in the book about her relationship with former co-host Karl Stefanovic

By Caleb Taylor
 8 days ago

Rumours are swirling that Lisa Wilkinson's autobiography 'It Wasn't Meant To Be Like This' could be turned into a Netflix series.

According to New Idea magazine, there is speculation that either Netflix or Ten are interested in turning it into a limited series.

'It's exactly the sort of story that Netflix would want to turn into something,' a source told the magazine.

Small screen: Rumours have emerged that Lisa Wilkinson's autobiography is set to become a Netflix limited series amid the explosive claims in the book, according to a report in New Idea magazine on Monday

The report explained that the character of Leslie Carpenter in the ABC series Paper Giants is said to be based on Lisa's magazine career.

Lisa's book has certainly caused quit a stir ahead of its release, with a number of her claims in the tome under the microscope.

Wilkinson's new autobiography lifts the lid on her and co-star Karl Stefanovic's apparently strained relationship.

TV series: 'It's exactly the sort of story that Netflix would want to turn into something,' a anonymous source told the magazine

It even claims Stefanovic gave her the cold shoulder in the week prior to her exit from the show.

However, Peter Ford claimed on 6PR Breakfast it was Stefanovic who initially 'lobbied for' Wilkinson, 61, to get her job on the Today show in 2006, knowing 'full well that she'd be earning more money than him.'

'It was actually Karl that got Lisa the job,' Ford told host Gareth Parker.

Questions: Lisa's book has certainly caused a stir ahead of its release, with a number of her claims in the tome under the microscope. Pictured: Karl and Lisa

'They met socially by way of Larry Emdur, and at the time they were looking for a new co-host and Karl went and lobbied Eddie McGuire - who was running the joint - and I suspect Lisa was probably shortlisted anyway, because she's perfectly qualified for the gig.

'But certainly Karl went and lobbied for her to get it, knowing full well that she'd be sitting alongside him and she'd be earning more money than him.'

He added that he doesn't believe Karl will 'say anything' about the rumoured feud, adding that it's probably 'the wisest move' to keep quiet.

Last Wednesday, entertainment journalist Peter Ford claimed it was Karl (left) who initially 'lobbied for' Lisa (right) to get her job on the Today show in 2006, while knowing 'full well that she'd be earning more money than him'

Wilkinson's explosive new book includes a chapter dedicated to her sacking from Channel Nine and falling out with Stefanovic over a pay dispute.

She alleges Stefanovic proposed in August 2015 they join forces to renegotiate their Nine contracts - not unlike how the cast of American sitcom Friends famously worked together to broker better deals with NBC.

But she claims he ended up ditching this idea and instead played rival networks Nine and Seven off against each other in order to secure a better deal for himself.

Wilkinson's new book includes a chapter dedicated to her sacking from Channel Nine and falling out with Stefanovic over a pay dispute. She alleges Stefanovic proposed in August 2015 they join forces to renegotiate their Nine contracts - but claims he ditched this idea and instead played Nine and Seven off against each other to secure a better deal for himself

'Weeks later... the media became awash with stories that Stefanovic was restless at Today and looking for greener pastures – and more civilised working hours – at Channel Seven,' she wrote.

On Tuesday, an article written by respected political journalist Samantha Maiden reported that when Karl first signed up to the breakfast show in 2006, he was on half of Lisa's pay packet, which was a reported $700,000.

'When they were first on the show, she was paid a lot more than he was,' an alleged Nine insider told the publication.

'There was no doubt about it: Karl certainly knew the art of the deal,' Lisa wrote in the memoir, adding that the resulting pay disparity between them 'was so off the charts that no-one would have believed it'

'Then, he was able to wedge a fee increase because Seven made him a big offer. If Nine wanted to keep him, they had to pay him, which is what happened.

'If you look at what he's paid now, it's probably not too dissimilar to what she was offered. So, you know, you can take things in a point of time, but I don't think there would have been much difference between the two now.'

This damning article - which challenges Wilkinson's most significant claim about her exit from the Today show - reportedly sent the book's publisher into a major spin.

Harper Collins Australia demanded a preview copy of the memoir be returned by the news website following publication of the story, well-placed sources told Daily Mail Australia 

