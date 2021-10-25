CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Australia sparks outrage after quietly removing its all-day breakfast menu

By Cindy Tran
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago
McDonald's Australia has quietly removed its popular all-day breakfast menu option

McDonald's Australia has sparked outrage on social media after quietly removing its popular all-day breakfast menu option.

The fast food chain will no longer serve breakfast menu items after midday.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a McDonald's spokeswoman said: 'Our breakfast menu will be available until midday in restaurants and 10.30am via McDelivery, to better meet the needs of customers during other peak times.

'By adjusting our all-day breakfast schedule we hope to reduce the amount of time our customers may need to wait for other items during the afternoon and evening rush.

'While we understand a number of customers will be disappointed, our breakfast menu will continue to be available in restaurant until midday every day and via McDelivery until 10.30am.'

However, the McDonald's spokeswoman confirmed fan favourite hash browns will still be available to order all day.

The fast food chain will no longer serve breakfast menu items after midday. But a McDonald's spokeswoman confirmed fan favourite hash browns will still be available to order all day
The breakfast menu will be available until midday in restaurants and 10.30am via McDelivery

The restaurant prides itself on not putting 'labels' on meal times, with its website currently stating: 'We don't believe in labels at Macca's, like dinner or breakfast. So, we got rid of them. You can have a Big Mac for breakfast or a Hash Brown for dinner.'

The chain quietly ended its all-day breakfast menu on Wednesday, October 20.

Many diners have taken particular issue with McDonald's over the controversial move, with one man writing on Facebook: 'When did you very quietly drop the all-day breakfast menu? Not everybody wants burgers when they eat.

'I would frequently have a bacon and egg meal as a lunch or dinner option. Losing a customer here. Just left the store without purchasing anything.'

The fast food chain will no longer serve breakfast menu items after midday in a controversial move to provide faster service for customers
Many diners have taken particular issue with McDonald's for cancelling its all-day menu

And he wasn't the only way furious with the chain's decision.

'Why have you stopped all day breakfast? Without any notice either! Not happy,' one woman wrote.

Another said: 'Thanks for looking after shift workers by stopping all-day breakfast. Only available until 12pm now. So much for not putting "labels" on meal times.'

While one man said: 'I just woke up from a big night out, hung over, hungry. Incapable of cooking my own food. My girlfriend drives me to Maccas... and to my disgust the all-day breakfast menu has been violated.

'This is the next worst thing since COVID-19. How does McDonald's expect me to go to bed at 4am and wake up early enough to obtain the glorious sausage McMuffin to revive my soul. I don't want a Big Mac for breakfast I want pancakes for dinner.'

