FRAMINGHAM – At 11:27 a.m. today, October 26, an emotionally troubled young adult woman being transported by EMS was able to escape from the ambulance on the ramp from Route 9 to Route 495. The young woman ran up onto Route 495 southbound in Westborough. She was observed by passing drivers running across the median and jumping down to Route 9 westbound below and continuing to flee.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO