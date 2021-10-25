Wedbush's Ives says Tesla demand outstrips supply

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO