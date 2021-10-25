Wedbush's Ives says Tesla demand outstrips supply

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd said on Monday that it and its unit GFL International Co Ltd have signed a contract with TESLA Inc to supply battery-grade lithium products between 2022 and 2024. Ganfeng announced the deal in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
The third-quarter earnings season has come with plenty of stunning beats — and a few notable disappointments. Investors now face a daunting question: Which companies will carry their success into subsequent quarters?. For instance, Tesla has been leading the pack on the green tidal wave of electric vehicles, and has...
Thought much lately about supply and demand? You probably have without knowing it, particularly when you are shopping in a store with an empty or near-empty shelf, table or rack. Your demand, quite simply, is not being met by the supply. Frustrating, isn’t it? We want what we want when we want it!
Hertz Interim CEO Mark Fields spoke with Morning Brew about the company's latest electric vehicle purchase. The once-bankrupt car rental company announced on Monday it bought 100,000 Teslas for $4.2 billion. "Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," Fields said.
Exchange-traded fund investors are getting even more interested in cryptocurrency exposure — and the advent of things like bitcoin futures ETFs could lead to a demand explosion, one CEO says. "The stars are aligning right now for demand for crypto allocation in the advisor community when you look at 30...
GUANGZHOU, China — Nio's deliveries of cars to customers in October fell sharply as supply chain issues and changes to its manufacturing lines impacted the Chinese electric vehicle maker. The company's New York-listed shares fell 4% in pre-market trade on Monday. Nio said it delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, down...
Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon is backing chipmaker Ambarella for even more gains after a massive surge this year. The stock has risen more than 100% in 2021, extending a rally into October with a nearly 20% rise. The SMH semiconductor ETF, which does not hold Ambarella but tracks competitors, added 6% last month.
Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
Apple reported strong fourth quarter earnings, but sales fell below expectations. CEO Tim Cook said chip shortages and manufacturing delays cost the company $6 billion. The issues have led to the newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro being in short supply around the world, as well as to back orders for Apple's new Macbook Pro. Exponential Investment Partners Managing Partner Kevin Riley joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's of earnings reports, detailing for investors his key market events to keep an eye on. A number of companies from T-Mobile to Zillow to Uber are set to release quarterly numbers. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next...
Apple CEO Tim Cook said supply chain shortages and factory shutdowns during Covid-19 cost Apple $6 billion in potential sales in the September quarter. Jim Suva, Citi Apple analyst, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the impact of the supply constraints on Apple products as we head into the holiday season.
