These new-age shoes guided Hideki Matsuyama to a Zozo Championship win

Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we’re wearing orange this week to celebrate Halloween — and the return of Rickie Fowler. I got married last week. It was a blast. And we followed that with a weeklong road trip up the California coastline, which meant that for a second consecutive week, I succeeded in watching exactly zero golf. Now? Candidly, I’m doing great but also still fending off the post-wedding emotional hangover! There’s a pretty serious comedown after gathering a whole bunch of your favorite people in one place for a big party. To top things off, I turn 30 today, and I have never particularly liked my birthday, so I opened my laptop this morning facing down a new decade of existential dread.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO