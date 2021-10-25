CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These new-age shoes guided Hideki Matsuyama to a Zozo Championship win

Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. I hate running. Despise it. Resent it. Avoid it. You name it — I feel it. I’ve...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

This Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron putter could be worth $1 million

Two months after Golden Age Golf Auctions sold a Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter traced to the 2000 season for an astounding $393,300, a fractional sports investing platform has its sights set on cracking the $1 million mark with another Woods-used wand. Recent Tiger putters sold at auction have...
GOLF
Golf.com

Monday Finish: Golf’s surprising winners, from Rickie to Rory to Butch

Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we’re wearing orange this week to celebrate Halloween — and the return of Rickie Fowler. I got married last week. It was a blast. And we followed that with a weeklong road trip up the California coastline, which meant that for a second consecutive week, I succeeded in watching exactly zero golf. Now? Candidly, I’m doing great but also still fending off the post-wedding emotional hangover! There’s a pretty serious comedown after gathering a whole bunch of your favorite people in one place for a big party. To top things off, I turn 30 today, and I have never particularly liked my birthday, so I opened my laptop this morning facing down a new decade of existential dread.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Hideki Matsuyama's Zozo win is very different from the Masters, but just as impressive

The narrative predictably fades with time, and though we’re only six months removed from Hideki Matsyama’s historic win in the Masters, it’s probably already forgotten that the Japanese star was on the precipice of a monumental collapse at Augusta National. Matsuyama led by four heading into the final round in...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Tour Championship#Gel
Daily Mail

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama storms to five-shot win on home soil at the Zozo Championship in Japan... completing the same double as Tiger Woods to cap off a famous season

Tiger Woods marked the PGA Tour’s first event in Japan by following up his Masters win in 2019 with victory later that year in the inaugural Zozo Championship. Now, to the delight of the many thousands in attendance, local hero Hideki Matsuyama has completed the same double with his first win on home soil for five years yesterday to put the seal on a historic season.
GOLF
Golf.com

Major winner Patty Tavatanakit named LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Patty Tavatankit’s trophy case was looking quite promising after her ANA Inspiration victory last spring, but after this week it will need room for a little extra hardware. The LPGA Tour announced on Monday that the 22-year-old clinched Rookie of the Year honors with two events to play in the 2021 season.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here are 9 hometown wins that rival Hideki Matsuyama's triumph in Japan

While setting aside the obvious fact that every victory in golf has a feel-good nature to it, there are some wins that resonate more than others and are meaningful not just to the man in the arena who achieved it. The latest occurred Sunday just outside of Tokyo when Japan’s...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

The best golfer you’ve never heard of? It’s Harold McSpaden

Hideki Matsuyama’s win at the Zozo Championship will hang around with us, the pro golf collective, for quite some time. He won by five, in his native Japan. It’s a big deal. Twelve months from now, when pros travel to Japan again, we’ll remember it fondly. What we won’t remember...
GOLF
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: What’s the difference between white and yellow golf balls?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which our resident dimplehead (a.k.a., GOLF’s managing editor of equipment, Jonathan Wall) fields your hard-hitting gear questions. I saw your story on Tommy Fleetwood changing to a ball with a different cover...
GOLF
Golf.com

9 pros we’d love to see follow Rickie Fowler into the TV booth

For once, Rickie Fowler might not have tried to be a trendsetter. In fact, it’s fair to wonder whether golf’s foremost orange-wearer set out to be on television at all. And yet, as the coverage wrapped on Thursday afternoon at the Zozo Championship in Japan last week, there was Fowler, dishing alongside Golf Channel host George Savaricas like a seasoned pro (well — minus the hat on-camera, but we’ll forgive him).
GOLF
Golf.com

Why a waiter absolutely roasted James Hahn after his first big victory

Life is good when you are a card-carrying member of the PGA Tour. But for those trying to get there that’s not always the case. James Hahn was once between those two worlds. How so? First, some background. Hahn has two career PGA Tour victories and won over $11 million...
GOLF
Golf.com

The 3 gadgets (and 2 extra clubs) this Tour pro always takes on the road

Welcome to Road Rules, a GOLF.com series in which we pick the brains of expert golf travelers, ranging from professional golfers and caddies to globetrotting course raters and teachers. We’ll unlock their must-have travel items, go-to airline tips and more to inform you for your next golf excursion. ***. Sam...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘You couldn’t physically walk’: Wild winds create chaos on PGA Tour

Wind and rain whipped sideways as Matthew Fitzpatrick stood over a one-footer on No. 9, his final hole of the day. He was little more than a soggy blur on Golf Channel’s cameras, which were hardly immune to the wild conditions. But Fitzpatrick’s tap-in found the bottom of the cup and he unleashed a massive fist-pump, celebrating his round of even-par 71 and the fact that he was done for the day.
GOLF
Golf.com

10 tips to help you hit amazing fairway woods

For many golfers who do not drive the golf ball as far as the tour players do, being successful with their fairway woods can make or break a round of golf. For seniors and women in particular, being able to hit consistent fairway woods can be the backbone of your golf success. And while you could argue that most golf swings are the same, here are the top concepts you need to master to hit beautiful, launching fairway woods — and have more fun in the process.
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

Conditions have been tough in Bermuda throughout the week, and on Sunday players will once again battle the elements during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Check out tee times for the final round at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for Butterfield Bermuda Championship final round.
GOLF
Golf.com

How just missing out on his Tour card gave this pro a fresh perspective

Patrick Rodgers’ 2022 season is off to a pretty good start. He finished 6th at the Fortinet Championship in September, and is one shot off the lead at the halfway point of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after firing rounds of 68-64 (-10). After narrowly missing out on the FedEx Cup...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro makes driver change 12 minutes before his tee time, shoots 65

Above all, this week’s Bermuda Championship will likely be remembered for being difficult. Difficult to reach, particularly for the dozens of PGA Tour pros who pulled out of the event due either to travel difficulties or to the island’s stringent Covid protocols, which mandated strict testing-and-vaccination rules. Difficult to compete in, particularly during the gale-force winds earlier in the week that were unlike anything most players had ever seen. And for Lucas Herbert, difficult to believe altogether, when his third-round Saturday was nearly derailed by a driver change was necessitated a little more than 10 minutes prior to his tee time.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why you should use a hybrid to chip when playing winter golf

With the leaves changing and daylight dwindling, another golf season is coming to a close. But for the true grinders among us, the fun is only beginning. For many, winter golf is on the horizon. Playing winter golf can present some unique challenges. Courses play longer as you lose distance...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy