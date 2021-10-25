CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

When David Lee Roth Forayed Into Pop on ‘Goin’ Crazy!’

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following his kitschy Crazy From the Heat covers EP, David Lee Roth made a triumphant return to blustering hard rock on his debut full-length Eat 'Em and Smile — and foreshadowed his next stylistic departure with the poppy single "Goin' Crazy!" Eat 'Em and Smile gets off to a...

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
vhnd.com

Jeff Scott Soto On Hitting David Lee Roth’s Trademark High Notes: ‘My Voice Had To Be Completely Blown Out!’

Wanna hit those classic David Lee Roth high notes? Singer Jeff Scott Soto says you’ll have to blow your voice out to get it just right. Soto (Journey, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yyngwie Malmsteen, Sons of Apollo) recalled his appearance on the 1999 Van Halen tribute album Little Guitars – A Tribute To Van Halen during a recent interview with KNAC.COM. Soto sang on the track “So This Is Love?”, which also featured Blues Saraceno on guitar, Eric Singer (KISS, Alice Cooper) on drums and Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder) on bass. As Van Halen fans know, the original Van Halen recording from 1981 features some classic Roth high notes. Soto said, in order to be as true to the original vocals as possible, he had to “blow out” his vocal chords prior to recording.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Billy Sheehan
Person
Gregg Bissonette
Person
Steve Vai
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

25 Years Ago: Van Halen Release ‘Me Wise Magic’ Amid Reunion Fail

When Van Halen's 1996 reunion with David Lee Roth went off the rails, fans were left with a small amount of solace in the form of two original songs on the Best of – Volume I compilation. It was the first new material from the classic lineup in a dozen years. One of those tracks, “Me Wise Magic,” hit the top spot on the Mainstream Rock chart on Oct. 26, 1996.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Sammy Hagar Says There’s No Bad Blood Between Him + David Lee Roth

When it comes to the decades-long beef between Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth, Hagar says the feud is actually nonexistent. David Lee Roth was Van Halen's original frontman and was later replaced by Sammy Hagar in 1985. Hagar has recently opened up about the bad blood between him and David Lee Roth. According to a recent interview with Hagar on 96.3 KKLZ's Mike & Carla Morning Show, he said:
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Guitar Riffs#Diver Down
Ok Magazine

'The Talk' Cohosts Play Nice On Halloween As Tension Between Sheryl Underwood & Natalie Morales Bubbles Under The Surface: Photos

The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
TheWrap

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID, Keith Urban Subs for Him at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Adams pulled out of Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner, after he tested positive for COVID-19, his rep confirms. Keith Urban stepped in for the esteemed musician, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to the legendary Turner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

The Grammy-winning musician stole the show with her head-turning fashion moment and electrifying performance at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30. Taking to the stage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio, Taylor paid tribute to 2021 inductee Carole King by singing a cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

It’s Been 40 Years Since One of the Most Infamous “SNL” Musical Performances Ever

Punk rock can lead to unexpected connections. You might not think of legendary comedian John Belushi and punk icon Ian MacKaye as having too much in common, but there’s at least one time that the two were in the same room for the same reason. That would be the time in 1981 when the punk band FEAR was Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest. Belushi had previously befriended the group — and recorded a single with them — and successfully lobbied for them to appear on SNL.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
451
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy