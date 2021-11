The Apple TV 4K set top box will launch in South Korea on 4th November 2021. The product is set to launch in the country along with its TV+ video streaming service. The Cupertino based giant made the announcement earlier today (25th October 2021). In other words, the Apple TV 4K and TV+ service will be available in the country for the first time together. Furthermore, its TV+ service will be accessible through the company’s TV App, TV 4K, TV HD, and Apple One as well. Notably, the iPhone maker is also celebrating the launch of the product and service in the country with the premiere of its first South Korean original series, “Dr. Brain.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO