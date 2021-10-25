Bizarre twist in mystery of Christian Porter's anonymous donor as senior public servant appears to 'WINK' at a Liberal MP while answering questions

A senior public servant appeared to wink at a Government minister when answering questions about Christian Porter.

Mr Porter resigned from Cabinet last month after revealing he had accepted anonymous donations to fund his legal battle against the ABC over its article that accused a senior minister of rape.

During a senate hearing on Monday, senior public servant Stephanie Foster of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet was grilled about investigations into Mr Porter's anonymous donation which he disclosed on September 13.

Mr Porter (pictured with ex-wife Jennifer in 2019) resigned from Cabinet last month after revealing he had accepted anonymous donations to fund a legal battle

Ms Foster revealed discussions about whether accepting anonymous donations breached ministerial standards 'took place between the 15th and the 19th of September'.

She then turned her head to the right, brushed her hair back and appeared to wink at Government senate leader Simon Birmingham while on camera.

Labor senator Penny Wong later asked Ms Foster if she had winked, to which she replied: 'I can say categorically I have at no stage intentionally winked at Senator Birmingham.

'It's either capturing me with an eye closing or there's some other reason,' she said.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Ms Foster has done anything wrong.

Mr Porter denied breaching ministerial standards by accepting the mystery donation but resigned last month to avoid becoming a 'distraction' to the Government.

He said he did not know the identity of his donors and did not want them to become the 'targets of the social media mob'.

'For me personally, the physical threats of violence, the experience of being spat at and publicly abused for something I didn't do has been nearly beyond comprehension in a civilised country,' he said in his resignation statement.

Christian Porter still has comments turned off on his Instagram page after receiving abuse online. He is pictured in an Instagram photo at the Hindu Navrang Navratri Festival at HBF Arena Joondalup last week

Mr Porter still has comments turned off on his Instagram page after deactivating them when he received abuse online in February following the ABC's article.

Although he was not named in the article, Mr Porter's social media accounts were flooded with hateful comments and he outed himself to strenuously deny the rape allegation a week later.

Labor strategists believe Mr Porter's fall from grace will see his popularity plunge at the next election.

He holds the Western Australian seat of Pearce with a margin of just 5.2 per cent after a boundary redistribution earlier this year reduced his 7.5 per cent lead.

Internal polling by Labor earlier this month found it was in the lead in the seat which has been Liberal since its creation in 1990.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart (pictured at the White House in 2019) - the richest person in Australia with a $31billion fortune - has denied donating to Mr Porter's fund

Last week in parliament the Government blocked a Labor bid for an investigation into Mr Porter over how he funded his legal battle.

Speaker Tony Smith, a Liberal MP, said there was good enough reason to vote on whether an investigation should be launched.

But in a surprising and unprecedented move, the Government voted down Labor's motion for Mr Porter to be referred to parliament's privileges committee to determine if he acted in contempt of parliament.

However, parliament's privileges committee has not ruled out investigating the issue after the Government asked for broader inquiry into anonymous donations to set clearer rules.

Last month some of Australia's most famous billionaires denied funding Mr Porter's legal fees.

The MP resigned as science minister over anger that he accepted an anonymous donation to help cover legal costs estimated to be worth $600,000 to $1million.

The donation was made through a blind trust which means the identity of the donor or donors is kept secret.

Media mogul Kerry Stokes with wife Christine ahead of the 2021 AFL Brownlow Medal at Optus Stadium. Mr Stokes has denied funding Mr Porter's legal case

Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest (pictured last week in QLD) has also told media he did not donate to Mr Porter's legal fees

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart, media mogul Kerry Stokes, and Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest each denied handing cash to Mr Porter's fund.

The 51-year-old, who is now a backbench MP in the Morrison government, launched defamation action against the ABC after it published a story about a woman's historical sexual assault allegation against a senior minister.

The woman claimed Mr Porter raped her at a Sydney debating competition when she was 16 and he was 17 in 1988.

She later withdrew her claim and took her own life in June 2020 after suffering from mental illness.

Mr Porter denied any sexual activity took place and sued the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan in March, claiming he was the victim of a malicious 'trial by media'.

After mediation, Mr Porter - who was not charged after a police investigation - decided to drop his case against the ABC in May.

He was not paid any settlement fee but the ABC was required to update its article with an editors' note expressing 'regret' that readers may have thought the minister was guilty.

Mr Porter, who is now a backbench MP in the Morrison government, launched defamation action against the ABC after it published a story about a woman's historical sexual assault allegation which he tearfully denied (above) in March

Christian Porter's full resignation statement

Today I resigned my position as a Minister in the Morrison Cabinet.

I thank the Prime Minister and my Cabinet colleagues for the strong support they have shown me throughout my period in Cabinet.

On 26 February 2021, I was the subject of an allegation in an article published by the ABC that was not true. That article depicted events that never happened and which the ABC, in settlement of a defamation case, acknowledged was an allegation that could not '…be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil.'

As I tried my best to say at a media conference shortly after the allegation was reported, the initial article and subsequent media reporting has created a new standard under which literally any Australian can be the subject of an accusation widely published and, without due process or fairness, be tried and judged in a trial by media.

After my experience it now seems to be a part of modern public life that if you are a politician, particularly a conservative politician, a mere allegation is considered enough to warrant an accusation being widely published, regardless of its inability to be proven to a civil or criminal standard.

From the moment the ABC article was published, I entered what appears to me now to be an inescapable media frenzy where the evidence, or in this case lack of it, appeared to be irrelevant. Instead, all that appeared to matter was the presence of an accusation.

To my disbelief, even in some mainstream media the onus of proof was completely reversed. The Sydney Morning Herald summed up the new reversed standard of proof in its declaration just days after the ABC article was published that: 'It's up to the Government to convince Australians that the Attorney General is innocent.'

It is almost impossible – for anyone – to prove that something did not happen, let alone to positively disprove what are at times completely bizarre allegations about something claimed in an unsigned document about a night 33 years ago, where the person withdrew the complaint and is now sadly deceased.

From that point, when the reporting on both social media generally, and in parts of the mainstream media, shifted from a presumption of innocence to one of guilt, an impossible standard was set for any person to meet - politician or not.

The most frightening indicator that the public broadcaster was central to this shift to a presumption of guilt in a trial by media is the fact that the ABC – seemingly with great care and effort – has reported only those parts of the information that it has in its possession which feeds into its narrative of guilt.

I have recently been provided from a source outside the ABC with a copy of the only signed document that the person who made and subsequently withdrew the complaint ever made.

Many parts of that 88-page document are such that any reasonable person would conclude that they show an allegation that lacks credibility; was based on repressed memory (which has been completely rejected by courts as unreliable and dangerous); which relied on diaries said to be drafted in 1990/91 but which were actually words composed in 2019; and, was written by someone who was, sadly, very unwell.

This material, which remains unreported, clearly does not feed the ABC's predetermined narrative of guilt by accusation. And presumably because this document detracts so substantively from the credibility of the allegations there has been careful and deliberate avoidance in reporting it or publishing the parts of it that run counter to the chosen narrative.

Having set in motion its trial by accusation, the ABC unleashed the Twitter version of an angry mob. In this online mob environment the mere accusation – reported by Australia's national broadcaster – was determined adequate to assign guilt, with no regard to evidence or, indeed, lack of evidence. All that seemed to matter was the fact that the accusation had been made and the identity of the person accused.

The target of the Twitter mob then extended to anyone who contradicted the narrative of guilt by accusation.

So fierce and vengeful is the response of the Twitter mob to anyone who dares say anything contrary to the narrative of guilt that those people then come to be deemed to commit a form of social crime for defending the subject of the unproven allegation and the mob turns on them. This happened to my two female lawyers, amongst many others.

The journalists who said anything in support of what were once accepted principles of due process, rule of law and presumption of innocence in the context of the accusations against me felt the full force of the Twitter mob.

Thousands of ordinary people contacted me, expressing disgust at what the ABC had done. Even though I suspected action against the taxpayer-funded broadcaster was probably going to be financially unsustainable, as it ultimately was, I decided I had to commence action against the ABC.

Some people wanted to help in that course by supporting my defamation case. They contributed to a Trust on the basis of confidentiality and a belief that their contribution would remain confidential within the rules of disclosure.

Whilst I have no right of access to the funding or conduct of the Trust, on my request the Trustee provided me an assurance that none of the contributors were lobbyists or prohibited foreign entities. This additional information was provided as part of my Ministerial disclosure.

No doubt the desire of some, possibly many, of those contributors to remain anonymous was driven by a natural desire to avoid the inevitable fact that for supporting me, the trial by mob would inevitably turn on them if they were identified.

Facing a false allegation is an experience that places your family, friends and staff under enormous and cruel pressure. It has resulted in constant abuse and ongoing threats.

For me personally, the physical threats of violence, the experience of being spat at and publicly abused for something I didn't do has been nearly beyond comprehension in a civilised country.

To my family, friends, staff, colleagues and supporters who have helped me get through these most difficult days, words will never be able to adequately express the deep gratitude I feel.

I understand the questions raised in the media about the financial arrangements to help fund the now settled litigation. But I consider that I have provided the information required under the Members' Register of Interests.

I also considered that the additional disclosures I provided under the Ministerial Standards were in accordance with its additional requirements. However, after discussing the matter with the Prime Minister I accept that any uncertainty on this point provides a very unhelpful distraction for the Government in its work.

To the extent that that uncertainty may be resolved by seeking further information in relation to the identities of the contributors, this would require me to put pressure on the Trust to provide me with information to which I am not entitled.

I am not prepared to seek to break the confidentiality of those people who contributed to my legal fees under what are well-known and regular legal structures, including the confidentiality attached to the Trust contribution.

Ultimately, the Prime Minister is a person for whom I have great personal and professional respect. But fully understanding the consequences, where I am not willing to put pressure on the Trust to provide me with any further information, I respectfully informed the Prime Minister that I would not place pressure on the Trust to provide me with information to which I am not entitled.

I explained my reason for this was that I could not assist any process that would ultimately allow people who have done nothing wrong to become targets of the social media mob and I would continue to respect their position.

Ultimately, I decided that if I have to make a choice between seeking to pressure the Trust to break individuals' confidentiality in order to remain in Cabinet, or alternatively forego my Cabinet position, there is only one choice I could, in all conscience, make. Consequently, I provided the Prime Minister with my resignation earlier today. It is effective immediately.

It has been a great honour to serve as a Coalition Cabinet Minister over the past six years and as Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister before that. I believe the Morrison Government has been a good and considered government in the most difficult time our country has faced since World War II.

If the last decision I was a part of in Cabinet was to provide Australia with the future deterrent of nuclear-powered submarines, then I have been part of a Government that works to change the face of Australia's future security with a decision that our children will thank us for.

My greatest privilege has always been to serve the people of Pearce as their representative in the Australian Parliament since 2013 and to be re-elected by them in 2016 and 2019.

I have previously stated my determination to contest the next election in Pearce and have nominated for preselection, and I have no intention of standing aside from my responsibilities to the people of Pearce.

Again, I thank the Prime Minister, my Cabinet and Ministerial and Parliamentary colleagues for their fellowship and support. I have always tried my best to fulfil my role as part of a hard-working team in Government and now will work again to secure the return of the Morrison Government whenever the next election is held.