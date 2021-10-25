CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Young Thug scores second No 1 album of 2021

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an unstoppable run this year, Young Thug earns his second No. 1 album of 2021 as Punk debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The album, released via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment, is Thug’s second album release of the year, following his and Young Stoner Life Records’...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
themiamihurricane.com

Young Thug proves his worth as a hip-pop rockstar on ‘Punk’

One of Atlanta’s most influential artists, Young Thug (aka Thugger), finally dropped his long anticipated second studio album “Punk” on Oct. 15. Young Thug is widely known for his unique style of music, creating his own lane and becoming his own genre when he introduced a form of alternative rap in his hit singles such as “Stoner.” Thugger built his legacy from the ground up starting in 2010 and it is safe to say that nobody in the rap game is doing it like him.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Young Thug Perform “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on SNL

Young Thug performed “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on Saturday Night Live this week, a day after releasing his newest album Punk. Travis Barker sat in on drums for both songs, while Gunna and Nate Ruess joined Young Thug on the latter track, which appears on Punk. It marked Thug’s solo debut as SNL musical guest. Rami Malek hosted the episode ahead of next week’s installment with Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile. Watch Young Thug take the stage—and a Prince-off between Malek, Daniel Craig, and Kenan Thompson—below.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Rides Out To The Ms On "Road Rage"

Young Thug announced Punk two years ago, shortly after releasing his official studio debut, So Much Fun. The lengthy wait for the album's release left fans with much anticipation, though, projects like Slime Language 2 and Slime & B with Chris Brown effectively held fans over until Punk dropped. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lil Keed
Person
Nate Ruess
Person
Post Malone
Person
Gunna
Person
Young Thug
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Jeff Bhasker
Person
Drake
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Young Thug Rocks ‘SNL’

Young Thug staged a melodic takeover of the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend. The Rap star served as the official musical guest on the latest episode of the comedy series, which was hosted by actor Rami Malek. The gig forms part of a pronounced push for his new album,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug & Gunna Bring 'Punk' To Life On 'SNL' With Travis Barker

Young Thug recently suggested his latest album, Punk, was more of an R&B album. During his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday (October 16), the Atlanta native brought his theory to life with a double shot of performances — “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” featuring a fashionably ready Gunna, Fun. singer Nate Reuss and Hip Hop drummer-for-hire Travis Barker.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Young Thug's 'PUNK' Projected to Debut in Top Three of Billboard 200

Young Thug‘s PUNK is looking to debut with big numbers on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, PUNK is projected to open in the top three as it could earn between 85,000 to 95,000 in total activity including 2,000 to 5,000 in album sales. The extensive 20-track album features major guest appearances from the likes of the late Mac Miller and Juice WRLD, J. Cole, Gunna, Future, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Travis Scott and Doja Cat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Popular Music#Compilation Album#Punk Young Thug
hotnewhiphop.com

Shelley FKA DRAM & Young Thug Snapped On "Misunderstood"

Five years ago, Shelley FKA DRAM made his big debut with a self-titled project called BIG BABY DRAM. While the self-titled moniker doesn't exactly work anymore, there is no denying that this project made a huge impact with tracks like "Broccoli," "Cute," and "Misunderstood" with Young Thug. The latter of these tracks was perhaps one of the biggest draws on the album and for good reason. In fact, for some more casual listeners, it was the revelation that Thug's voice is a unique instrument that cannot be stopped.
MUSIC
The Ringer

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Makes the Most of His Pop

In July 2015, Young Thug released “Pacifier,” a curious and now largely forgotten single, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, for the rapper’s scrapped debut album, Hy!£UN35 (translation: “Hi-Tunes”). The song presented a challenging question: Would Thug once again reinvent radio, as he and Rich Homie Quan did with “Lifestyle” a year earlier, or would radio ultimately reinvent Young Thug?
MUSIC
929nin.com

Lil Baby Says He Forgot to Send Young Thug His Verse for Thug’s Album

In case you were wondering why Lil Baby doesn't have a guest feature on Young Thug's new album, Punk, there's a legitimate explanation for his absence. Lil Baby posted a video on his official TikTok page Wednesday night (Oct. 20), revealing that he was supposed to appear on Thugger's joint "Bubbly" with Drake and Travis Scott, but Baby forgot to send his verse in.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Young Thug’s ‘Punk’

Young Thug earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Punk taking the top spot in its debut week, Billboard reports. Punk amassed 90,000 equivalent album units, 77,000 of which accounted for SEA units, equaling 102 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. His latest offering arrives just over two years after his debut solo studio effort, So Much Fun. In an interview with Complex, Thug explained that his meticulous approach to the concept of this album is what resulted in an extended wait for his fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

Hip-hop appreciates change … up to a point. Stir the pot too much and the dish gets a little tougher to sell. Consider Tyler, the Creator, who saw criticism for the abrasive lyrics and corrosive sonics of releases like 2009’s Bastard and 2011’s Goblin, then spent the better part of a decade fine-tuning his music as streams and accolades racked up; take Chief Keef, the Chicago rapper whose 2012 breakthrough was met with intense debates about morality in street rap closer in tone to the cultural mores of the late ’80s than the early ’10s. Thirty-year-old sometime Atlanta rap iconoclast Young Thug began releasing mixtapes around the same time Tyler and Keef were experiencing their early hits and controversies. Thug’s I Came From Nothing mixtapes filtered sharp melodic sensibilities and a natural gift for rhyming through a playful, warbling tone that coolly undercut his formidable talents with an air of levity. Cuts like I Came From Nothing 3’s “I Know Ya” sounded like mutant descendants of the booming, triumphant beats of 2000s Jeezy tapes and the gymnastic lyrical flights of the music Lil Wayne was releasing at the same time. A certain subset of hip-hop head pawned this all off as “mumble rap,” a catchall term demeaning (mostly Southern) rappers for the clarity of their diction, but Thug persisted across releases like 2013’s 1017 Thug, 2015’s Barter 6, and 2016’s Jeffery, evolving his sound and inching a little closer to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with each subsequent drop. By the time he dropped a debut studio album — 2019’s So Much Fun, discounting many retail mixtapes, EPs, and compilations — he’d amassed the necessary chops, connections, and name recognition to score his first No. 1 album.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reveals Lil Baby Was Once Signed To YSL Records

A few days ago, Young Thug issued a warning to all of Lil Baby's opps, sending a message and saying that if you've got an issue with the "Emotionally Scarred" rapper, you've also got problems with him. While it's been well-documented that their relationship goes back a long time, with reports about Thugger actually paying Baby to kick off his rap career, it wasn't previously known that the two Atlanta rappers were working out a deal for Baby to operate out of YSL Records.
CELEBRITIES
jazzwise.com

Larry Young: 10 Essential Albums

Solid early session from the organist that shows his command of the soulful grits’n’gravy vocabulary as patented by the likes of ‘Brother’ Jack McDuff and Jimmy McGriff. Into Somethin’. Blue Note, 1964. One of the great Blue Note sleeves – the artist looking statesman-like against the backdrop of the modernist...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on 'Punk'

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as well as a taste of a burgeoning new sonic direction.
MUSIC
artsatl.org

Atlanta Soundtrack: Young Thug, Sarah Rae and a tribute to the late Tom Gray

With the arrival of a heralded new album, Punk, and a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Young Thug’s influential and innovative presence as part of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene continues to build, even though he has already been going strong for a decade now. The 30-year-old Jeffery Lamar Williams grew up as the second youngest of 11 children in Sylvan Hills in the Jonesboro South housing projects. As a nod to the challenging hand he was first dealt in life, Young Thug’s first three mixtapes were titled I Came From Nothing 1, 2 and 3. (It should be noted that Atlanta’s Zone 3 is also where Atlanta rap royalty Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz and Ludacris all hail from.)
ATLANTA, GA
wedr.com

Young Thug replaces Drake at number one on the 'Billboard' 200 chart with 'Punk'

Young Thug is the new king of the Billboard 200 album chart, replacing his good friend Drake. The Atlanta MC, born Jeffery Williams, sold 90,000 units of his new album, Punk, to debut at the top of the chart. Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy sold 83,000 units and fell to second place. This is Williams' third number-one album, following his Slime Language 2 compilation album earlier in 2021, and So Much Fun in 2019.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Elton John Taps Young Thug & Nicki Minaj For "Always Love You"

This seems like an unlikely trio of musicians that should appear on the same record, but Elton John is making moves. The entertainer is a legend in the industry with a career that has spanned decades upon decades, but his musical tastes have evolved with the culture. John has often spoken out about Rap and R&B artists that he admires including the likes of Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, and Lil Nas X.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy