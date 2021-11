In its latest offer, Deere & Co. executives doubled wage increases and boosted future retirement payments for United Auto Workers members. An outline of a new contract between the company and the union released Sunday afternoon shows that 10,100 striking UAW members will receive 10% wage increases, compared to what they made earlier this year. That's up from a 5% or 6% increase that Deere offered in an earlier proposal, which nine out of 10 union members rejected Oct. 10.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO