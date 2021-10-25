CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Launches New Weather Channel With Forecast of ‘No Politics’

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Media launched Fox Weather, a streaming service, on Monday. Its forecast: No politics. On Fox & Friends on Monday, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean showed viewers the new state-of-the-art studio for the app, which is free to access and is supported by advertisements. It is currently the...

Times Daily

Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media is getting into another rough-and-tumble world — the weather. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Laredo Morning Times

Fox News Launches Streaming Weather Service for Climate-Change Cycle

There’s a new wind blowing through the building that houses Fox News Channel. Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera spent a recent weekday afternoon in a TV studio at the company’s New York headquarters rehearsing, but not for a new opinion program or roundtable show, but for a streamcast focused on the most-up-to-date news about the weather. They talked about oil spills, wildfires and abrupt changes in temperature. At one point, the duo discussed the Biden administration’s support of wind power, noting that it would likely help Americans recover more quickly from power outages. A chyron imposed on a screen that captured their exchange read: “Biden administration gives wind farms a boost.” Sean Hannity might be seen taking issue with a Biden-backed environmental policy, but Freeze and Herrera just have a report to give. All the duo’s work took place in a facility that once served as home to a newsgathering team that supported Shepard Smith, who often led coverage of important national events.
Washington Post

Fox Weather readies launch, facing questions over how it will cover climate change

Twenty-five years after conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch launched Fox News, Fox is debuting a 24-hour streaming service Monday devoted to weather, adding to its round-the-clock coverage of news, business and sports. Fox Weather enters a crowded field in which it will contend with smartphone apps, weather news websites and...
Cleveland.com

Former WKYC meteorologist Jason Frazer of Fox Weather says new streaming service is ‘focused on covering weather and only weather’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Fox Weather launches at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 25, Cleveland-area viewers will see a familiar face greeting them. Jason Frazer, a meteorologist who co-anchored 3NEWS weekend mornings on WKYC with his wife Romney Smith the last two years, serves as morning co-host on Fox News Media’s new national, 24-hour streaming weather channel.
WATCH: Jillian Mele Gets Emotional Announcing She’s Leaving Fox News

Jillian Mele announced Friday morning that she is leaving Fox News in an emotional final segment to Fox & Friends First. “Today is my last day here at fox News,” Mele said, already holding back tears. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”
