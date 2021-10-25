Fox Launches New Weather Channel With Forecast of ‘No Politics’

There’s a new wind blowing through the building that houses Fox News Channel. Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera spent a recent weekday afternoon in a TV studio at the company’s New York headquarters rehearsing, but not for a new opinion program or roundtable show, but for a streamcast focused on the most-up-to-date news about the weather. They talked about oil spills, wildfires and abrupt changes in temperature. At one point, the duo discussed the Biden administration’s support of wind power, noting that it would likely help Americans recover more quickly from power outages. A chyron imposed on a screen that captured their exchange read: “Biden administration gives wind farms a boost.” Sean Hannity might be seen taking issue with a Biden-backed environmental policy, but Freeze and Herrera just have a report to give. All the duo’s work took place in a facility that once served as home to a newsgathering team that supported Shepard Smith, who often led coverage of important national events.

