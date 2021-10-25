CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessika Power departs Brisbane airport for London to shack up with her new Englishman boyfriend Connor Thompson - with her brother Rhyce and his new fiancée Taylor Peters

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

She surprised fans last week by announcing her plans to leave Australia and shack up with her secret online boyfriend in England.

And on Friday, Married At First Sight's Jessika Power, 32, bid farewell to her homeland as she jetted out of Brisbane Airport en route to London.

Accompanied by her her brother Rhyce Power and his new fiancée Taylor Peters, the reality star was seen pulling her belongings through the departures terminal ahead of her flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECLqe_0cc7GxrA00
Bon voyage! Jessika Power, 32, (right) was spotted departing Brisbane airport for London on Friday after announcing her plans to shack up with English boyfriend Connor Thompson. Jessika was accompanied by her her brother Rhyce Power (left) and his new fiancée Taylor Peters (centre) 

She dressed down for long-haul flight, sporting peach-coloured tack pants and a baggy white jumper.

Covering her face with a black mask, the bombshell completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton satchel handbag.

Jessica began filming videos of herself on her phone as she waited for her boarding call, no doubt keeping her Instagram followers updated on the status of her journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N412G_0cc7GxrA00
Comfortable: She dressed down for long-haul flight, sporting peach-coloured tack pants and a baggy white jumper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3rXX_0cc7GxrA00
Keeping her company: Taylor and Rhyce removed their masks as they sat with Jessika ahead of her flight 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fprl9_0cc7GxrA00
See you later, Australia! Jessica began filming videos of herself on her phone as she waited for her boarding call, no doubt keeping her Instagram followers updated on the status of her journey

Jessika struck up a romance with Connor earlier this year, when her season of MAFS Australia aired in the UK.

Jessika has made multiple guest appearances on Connor's Erasing the Bar podcast, where the pair shared several flirty exchanges.

The Aussie bombshell is understood to be quarantining at the soccer player's Manchester home, despite only meeting for the first time upon her arrival in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7phG_0cc7GxrA00
Mystery man: Jessika struck up a romance with Connor (pictured) earlier this year, when her season of MAFS Australia aired in the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDxlH_0cc7GxrA00
Love at first sight? Jessika has made multiple guest appearances on Connor's Erasing the Bar podcast, where the pair shared several flirty exchanges

Jessika sent tongues wagging last week when she announced: 'I am going to go to the UK, and there's someone there that's amazing waiting for me.'

The pair fell in love online, a source told gossip website The Wash last week.

'Since then they've spoken every day, developed serious feelings for each other and are essentially in a long distance relationship – despite never meeting,' they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KDO8_0cc7GxrA00
Date night: The Aussie bombshell is understood to be quarantining at the soccer player's Manchester home, despite only meeting for the first time upon her arrival in the UK

'Jess has been hesitant to talk about it publicly in case the media surrounding her love life ruins things. It's sweet how protective she is after enduring so many public romances.'

Jessika, who has had several offers from UK reality shows and expressed an interest in pursuing a career there, plans to pick up some gigs even if the romance doesn't work out.

'Jess has lined up quite a lot of work over there as there's more opportunities in England. As of right now she has zero plans to return to Australia,' they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emPnc_0cc7GxrA00
Exes: She has some previous experience of the British celebrity circuit, having enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore 's Scott Timlin, better known as Scotty T
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEMhj_0cc7GxrA00
 Over: Jessika split from ex-boyfriend Filip Poznanovic (right) in April, just three months after the pair went public

She has some previous experience of the British celebrity circuit, having enjoyed a romance with Geordie Shore's Scott Timlin, better known as Scotty T.

She has also received flirty messages from Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear.

Jessika split from ex-boyfriend Filip Poznanovic in April, just three months after the pair went public.

She 'wed' Mick Gould on Married At First Sight in 2019, but ditched him to pursue a romance with her co-star Dan Webb, which ended up being short-lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TycuH_0cc7GxrA00
Doomed marriage: She 'wed' Mick Gould (left) on Married At First Sight in 2019, but ditched him to pursue a romance with her co-star Dan Webb, which ended up being short-lived 

