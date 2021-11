The chief of the North Port Police Department has said “human error” led to a surveillance team mistaking Brian Laundrie for his mother. Officers from North Port police believed they had spotted Mr Laundrie returning to his parents home several days after his girlfriend Gabby Petito was reported missing, but it later emerged it was his mother Roberta Laundrie.It’s now believed Mr Laundrie may have already been dead at the time.Todd Garrison said once they realised the mistake, it was important to acknowledge it publicly.“As a leader, what do I do?” Mr Garrison told an audience at the...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO