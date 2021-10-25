CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

UPDATE: Hampton, NH Police Locate Missing Teen Girl

By Dan Alexander
 8 days ago
UPDATE: Hampton Police said Claire MacLarty was located safely on Monday morning. Hampton Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl last...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How to Help the Family of Fallen NH State Trooper

A fund has been created to assist the family of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill who was killed in the line of duty early Thursday. Sherrill was working a construction detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth when he was struck by a tractor trailer near Exit 3 in Portsmouth around 12:30 a.m. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he died.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

NH State Police Trooper Killed During Work Detail on I-95

A 19-year-veteran New Hampshire State Police trooper died in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning while working a construction detail. Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was struck and killed on near Exit 3 around 12:33 a.m. by the truck while working a detail while crews installed rumble strips on the shoulder of the northbound lanes, according to State Police Col. Nate Noyes.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Mass. Man Charged with OUI in Maine Turnpike Crash

A Massachusetts man was charged with operating under the influence in a two car crash on the Maine Turnpike late Monday night. Maine State Police said old Cornelius Hegarty III, 43, of Salisbury was heading north in a 2013 Toyota Corolla on the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and crashed into a 2021 Subaru Forester occupied by Carol Funk,64 and Steven Funk, 65, of Scarborough.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Two Sheds, Garage Burn in Newton, NH Fire

Two sheds and a garage caught fire in a Newton yard late Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. and crews worked to protect the house on Crane Crossing Road from the fires, according to the Newton, NH Fire Department. A picture shows melted siding and exposed walls on the house from some exposure to the fire.
NEWTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Service Dog Stolen at Somersworth, NH Walmart Found Safe

A service dog stolen from a woman while she shopped at Walmart in Somersworth on Wednesday has been returned. Somersworth Police said the 9-year-old, Mini pincher/terrier mix named Emmy Lou and her owner, a 69-year-old Somersworth woman, were waiting in line at a checkout. The owner stepped away for a moment to get a drink and when she returned Emmy Lou was gone.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Body of Missing NH Boy Found Buried in a Massachusetts State Park

After a search at a state park in Massachusetts a body presumed to be that of 5-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis was found buried in the ground Saturday morning. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said at a press conference Saturday afternoon that "credible information" brought the search by law enforcement from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire to the Ames Norwell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts on Friday. A New Hampshire cadaver dog made the discovery of the body.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Woman Charged in Rochester, NH Hit-and-Run Crash

An arrest was made Wednesday in a hit and run crash in Rochester that left a father of four with severe injuries. Rochester police arrested Joyce Howard, 69, of Rochester for allegedly striking Mat Lefebvre, 36 as he jogged on North Main St, in the area of Burger King just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was wearing a headlamp and rear strobe lights, according to police.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police Officers are Growing Beards for a Great Cause

Typically, police officers rock a more clean cut appearance! Their faces are freshly shaven, their hair is high and tight! It is not very often you see an officer of the law rocking a more scruffy look. Well, the police department in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been growing out their facial hair for a reason you might not suspect. No, they aren't feeling lazy. No, they are not all going to be Luke Combs for Halloween. And no, it is not due to sports superstition (but GO SOX!).
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Just a few days after the conclusion of the first Fryeburg Fair since 2019, a tragic event has occurred at the fairgrounds for Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Chase Stolen Vehicle 50 Miles in Mass, NH

A man who stole an SUV in Boston led police on a two state pursuit Wednesday night. The pursuit of the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder began in Newton, NH around 9:30 p.m. and continued south into Amesbury, according to NH State Police. The pursuit was temporarily broken off as the Pathfinder headed north again on Route 95 into New Hampshire.
Public Safety
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

School Bus Goes Off Road Into Woods in Plaistow, NH

A school bus carrying several children went off a Plaistow road and into the woods Tuesday afternoon. The bus went off Greenough Road around 3:40 p.m. prompting a response within four minutes of a 911 call, according to Plaistow Fire Chef Chris Knutsen. Six children on board the bus from Atkinson Academy in the Timberland Regional School District were able to exit the bus on their own.
Dover, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

