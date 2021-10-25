CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislators grill VA about EHR modernization patient safety concerns

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from the Veterans Administration faced concerns from legislators this past week around patient-safety issues associated with the agency's Cerner electronic health record modernization initiative. "At the end of the day, this whole undertaking is about improving patient care," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in a House Appropriations...

