What Is a Mental Health Advocate?

By Arlin Cuncic
verywellmind.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mental health advocate is a person who provides support to those with mental illness. This can come in many forms, including providing emotional support and advice on dealing with their diagnosis. Mental health advocates are not only the voice of those living with mental illness but also their...

www.verywellmind.com

Augusta Free Press

Mental Health America releases State of Mental Health in America report

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Mental Health America has released its annual State of Mental Health in America report, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 15 mental health access and prevalence measures. This year, Massachusetts (#1), New Jersey (#2), and Pennsylvania...
MENTAL HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Mental Health Matters: Who to call during a mental health crisis

It can be difficult to experience a mental health crisis or to watch someone you love go through it. It may feel like there aren’t any solutions and you may not know what to do during a crisis. It’s important for you to know that you are not alone. Solutions...
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Dorothea Dix
ClickOnDetroit.com

Primetime Special: Mental Health Matters

Mental health IS health. And millions are fighting the fight. Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m., Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will host an hour-long special called “Mental Health Matters.”. From children to athletes, and everyone in between, the struggle is made worse by the pandemic. Topics include:. Suicide awareness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Idaho Statesman

Children’s mental health is national emergency in pandemic. What’s being done in Idaho?

In Dr. David Peterman’s 40 years as a pediatrician in Idaho, he has never seen so many children younger than 12 coming in with anxiety. “And the anxiety isn’t just the fear for myself,” said Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group. “It’s the fear for those around them — that is, ‘If my dad goes to work, will he be OK? If my mom goes to the grocery store, is she going to get sick?’”
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Mental Health Matters visits mental care on campus

College can be liberating in many ways for students, but freedom can come with some wobbles. Being away from home for the first time, or even staying at home, college students are buffeted by many pressures and forces, academic and social and financial. Which is why universities tend to have programs to assist students with mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

These teams are at high risk for mental health struggles. Here’s what their leaders need to know

The pandemic brought the topic of mental health to light in the workplace, and in my opinion, it was past due. I applaud organizations embracing initiatives like company-wide mental health days and subscriptions to meditation apps, but as a tech leader, the nagging question in my head is: how do we sustain the conversation beyond these new perks to the meaningful impact that affects retention, productivity, and satisfaction at work?
MENTAL HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

UNC System mental health experts assessed university services. Here’s what they found.

Students in the UNC System are showing a “significant increase in the incidence of mental health challenges,” which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of mental health professionals and university leaders assessed universities’ mental health services and made several recommendations to improve campus resources. Their report “Healthy Minds, Strong Universities: Charting a Course to More Sustainable Student Mental Health Care” was presented to the Board of Governors in May.
MENTAL HEALTH
WAFB

Mental health connected to academic performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students around the area are back in class and dealing with new stress and anxiety. “The majority of students we see here at family services report feelings of depression and anxiety and they need new ways to cope with the depression and anxiety, much of it related to COVID-19,” therapist Margo Abadie said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
