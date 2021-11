The Warriors were in Lumpkin County last night to take on the Indians and came home with their second region victory. Things began slowly at the burial grounds in Dahlonega with a scoreless first quarter, but White County was able to break open beginning with a touchdown by Bryson Cronic just three minutes into the second. Things began to move quickly after that with Alex Thornton putting up seven points, followed by a 48-yard touchdown run by Darius Canon. A single touchdown by the Indians would lead into halftime with the Warriors on top 21 to 7.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO