While promoting her newly-released cookbook Cravings: All Together on the TODAY show Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen reflected on the months that followed her online bullying scandal. “Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” Teigen told Hoda Kotb. “I look at my kids and I look at what I want their value to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself, that I wasn’t doing that was — the hardest part for me was realizing, ‘My goodness, this really had an affect on people.”

