Venezia defender Ethan Ampadu admits the club is bouncing after victory over Fiorentina. Ampadu is on a straight season-long loan at Venezia from Chelsea. He said today: "It was my first victory on the pitch with Venezia, against Fiorentina we proved to be a good team, a nice mix of experts and young talents. When I played I always saw excellent chemistry and from now on we can only grow, we can stay in Serie A.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO