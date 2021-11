Dune (review)- $40M. After being available internationally for a couple of weeks, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opened stateside with $40M. That gives the sci-fi epic a global haul of $220.7M. I don’t know quite what to make of these numbers. The domestic total certainly isn’t great, and was surely impacted by the simultaneous HBO Max release. But it’s also not the worst, snagging the best traditional opening weekend for Warner Bros. of the pandemic period. That said, these aren’t the figures one would expect to justify any sequels, right? But the film was labeled Part One, and Villeneuve has said it would take a lot for one not to happen. My gut tells me WB will move forward on it, knowing they might have something they can sell in perpetuity if a complete story is told.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO