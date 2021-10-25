Legit Jeff Lerner Calls Out Scams

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EDUCATION
Marie Evening News

Cloverland warns members to stay alert of scam calls

DAFTER — As scam calls once again surge across the Eastern Upper Peninsula, Cloverland Electric Cooperative warns business and residential members to stay alert of calls threatening to disconnect electrical service or demanding immediate payment by phone. Scam callers identify themselves as representatives from Cloverland Electric and use legitimate (906)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anderson Herald Bulletin

BBB: Watch out for online purchase scams

ANDERSON — With online shopping expected to approach or surpass record levels this holiday season, consumer advocates are issuing warnings about purchase scams on the internet. Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau, and four out of five...
ANDERSON, IN
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Over 80% of Brits Deluged with Scam Calls and Texts

Some 45 million Brits received fraudulent phone calls and texts over the summer, according to new data from Ofcom. The UK’s telecoms regulator polled 2,000 adults on September 18-19 2021, to assess how many had been affected in the previous three months. Some 82% said they had, with the vast...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

Cloverland Electric Cooperative Warns Michiganders of Scam Calls

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is warning Michiganders to stay alert of scam calls. They say the calls threaten to disconnect electrical service or demand immediate payment by phone. Scammers identify themselves as representatives from Cloverland Electric and use legitimate 906 area phone numbers to target Cloverland’s business and residential members. Cloverland...
MICHIGAN STATE
wydaily.com

Poquoson Police Warn Residents of Scam Phone Calls

POQUOSON — Several residents in Poquoson have reported getting fraudulent calls from people claiming to represent the federal government, according to a post on the Poquoson Police Department Facebook page. The scammers are making the calls from local numbers and claim to work in Immigrations and Customs. They tell the...
POQUOSON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chronicle-express.com

Scam Alert: Utilities calling for immediate payment

Scammers Claim Utilities Will be Shut Off Unless Consumer Makes Immediate Payment. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the N.Y.S. Department of Public Service is alerting consumers of phone calls in which scammers, pretending to be from electric companies are looking for overdue payments and threatening to suspend electricity services unless they receive a payment immediately. Payment has been requested by means of untraceable services such as gift cards, and money transfer apps, including PayPal and Zelle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
thunder1320.com

Unity Medical patients targeted by scam calls

Patients of Unity Medical Center, Manchester Family Medicine and other area medical practices have been receiving calls from someone posing as an official from the medical office in an attempt to obtain personal information. According to hospital officials, scammers have “spoofed” the number of the hospital and other medical clinics,...
MANCHESTER, TN
yourmoney.com

Phone networks agree to block foreign scam calls

Fraudsters commonly use internet calling technology to make a phone call or text appear as though it is originating from a genuine UK number. Ofcom said this encourages the recipient to believe a call is legitimate, and means they are more likely to answer it, leaving them vulnerable to fraud,
PUBLIC SAFETY

